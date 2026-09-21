REGULATED INFORMATION
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 15 September 2026 and 17 September 2026, it has received two transparency notifications from UBS Group AG.
1. Summary of the notifications
UBS Group AG reported in its notification dated 15 September 2026, that on 11 September 2026, following an acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates), increased its holdings and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On 11 September 2026, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 888,093 shares with voting rights, representing 0.36% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 6,517,403 equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.67% of the voting rights issued by the company.
UBS Group AG reported in its notification dated 17 September 2026, that on 14 September 2026, following a disposal of equivalent financial instruments, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates), decreased its holdings and crossed downward the lowest threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV. UBS Group AG did not disclose further details on its direct and indirect holdings on 14 September 2026.
2. Content of the notifications
Reason for the notifications
Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
Notifications by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
UBS Group AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich
Date on which the threshold is crossed
11 September 2026 and 14 September 2026
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
Transparency notification dated 15 September 2026
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
UBS Group AG
0
0.00%
UBS AG
435,081
0.18%
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
97,725
0.04%
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
8,128
0.00%
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
347,159
0.14%
Subtotal
888,093
0.36%
TOTAL
888,093
0
0.36%
0
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
UBS AG
Call Options
17-Dec-2027
177,000
0.07%
physical
UBS AG
Call Options
17-Mar-2028
61,500
0.03%
physical
UBS AG
Equity Swaps
28-Mar-2028
5
0.00%
physical
UBS AG
Right to Recall Lent shares
At any time
219,686
0.09%
physical
UBS Switzerland AG
Right to Recall Lent shares
At any time
556,683
0.23%
physical
UBS AG
Right of Use over shares
At any time
264,035
0.11%
physical
UBS Switzerland AG
Right of Use over shares
At any time
5,179,229
2.12%
physical
UBS AG
Right to Substitute Shares delivered as Collateral
At any time
59,265
0.02%
physical
TOTAL
6,517,403
2.67%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
7,405,496
3.04%
Transparency notification dated 17 September 2026
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
UBS Group AG
0
UBS AG
435,081
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
97,725
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
8,128
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
347,159
Subtotal
888,093
TOTAL
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
TOTAL
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Please see full chain of control attached.
Additional information
The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going above 3% on 11th September 2026.
The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going below 3% on 14th September 2026.
3. Further information
The full transparency notifications as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
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About Azelis
Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.
Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.
Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
Attachment Chain of control
11. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation organizational
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Switzerland AG
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260920633790/en/
Contacts:
Azelis
investor-relations@azelis.com