The Adecco Group: Adecco Group announces Salesforce's Agentforce Coworker rollout across 40 countries

ZURICH, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group (SIX: ADEN) today announced the global rollout of Agentforce Coworker across 40 plus countries following a successful pilot in the UK and France. Salesforce's enterprise "AI teammate", embedded directly in the platform and powered by Anthropic's Claude, supports work across sales, recruitment and client/candidate engagement workflows.

Today, Denis Machuel, CEO of the Adecco Group, will join Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce - alongside the CEOs of Anthropic, NVIDIA and Siemens - as part of the main Dreamforce keynote to discuss human-centric AI.

The Adecco Group has an unlimited Agentforce 360 enterprise agreement with Salesforce, enabling the company to scale agentic AI across its global operations. It has already deployed agentic AI across recruitment workflows in ten countries, representing 50% of Adecco business revenues. This Coworker rollout now extends agentic AI infrastructure into the daily workflows of 27,000 employees, giving colleagues a single point of access to data, systems and organizational knowledge that was previously sat across dozens of tools. Coworker will also draw on context from more than 2.5 million agent-candidate interactions since April 2025.

With Coworker, sales professionals and recruiters can find priority prospects, prepare sales briefs, enrich prospect data and view the status of leads across teams. Recruiters can also select candidates and launch the pre-screening, recruiter or onboarding agent.

Denis Machuel said: "We are seeing the biggest redesign of work since the internet; we need to enable our people with technology and new ways of working. Building on our successful recruitment agentification, the rollout of Coworker means our teams have access to a single interface that knows candidate history, client context for the moment when human judgment matters the most."

"Our pilot showed strong adoption in a matter of days. It frees up our sales teams' and recruiters to focus on what only humans can do: richer engagement with candidates and clients."

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Corporate Press Office

Group External Communications of the Adecco Group

media@adecco.com

Rodrigo Sánchez Flores - Tel: +34 658 06 54 02

Jürg Schneider - Tel: +41 79 876 09 21

About The Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent and technology expertise company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital engineering consulting to innovate and accelerate business transformation and empower organizations to optimize their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to fostering sustainable employability and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). https://www.adeccogroup.com/

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