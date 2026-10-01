Akkodis Completes the Acquisition of SOGECLAIR's Engineering Activities, Strengthening Its Aerospace & Defense Leadership

ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Akkodis, a global digital engineering consulting company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of SOGECLAIR's engineering activities dedicated to Airbus; SOGECLAIR is a leading international engineering and technology company specializing in aerospace, defense and mobility.

Image: Akkodis completes acquisition of SOGECLAIR's engineering activities Source: Akkodis

The transaction marks a significant milestone in Akkodis' strategy to strengthen its position in the aerospace and defense sector by expanding its capabilities in aerostructures, cabin engineering and manufacturing engineering. It further enhances Akkodis' ability to support customers across the entire product lifecycle, from design and engineering through industrialization and in-service support.

With the integration of SOGECLAIR's engineering activities dedicated to Airbus, Akkodis reinforces its position as one of the leading engineering partners to the aerospace industry. The acquisition also positions the company to address growing demand for large-scale engineering outsourcing programs.

The acquired business comprises 366 highly skilled engineers located across France, Spain, Germany, Canada, India and the United Kingdom. The transfer of the business in the United States and Tunisia will be completed following the receipt of the required approvals. All teams will be integrated into Akkodis' aerospace & defense organization while maintaining business continuity for customers and employees throughout the integration process.

Jo Debecker, President & CEO, Akkodis: "This acquisition supports Akkodis' ambition to become the engineering partner of choice for leading aerospace and defense companies by bringing together digital engineering and industrial engineering expertise. With SOGECLAIR's recognized capabilities in aerostructures, mechanical engineering and industrialization, we are positioned to offer our clients greater value across the full product lifecycle as a strategic engineering partner."

Yves-Marie Boissonnet, President France and South EMEA, Akkodis: "We are delighted to welcome the SOGECLAIR Engineering teams to Akkodis. Their talent, expertise and deep aerospace heritage represent a tremendous asset for our company. Together, we are strengthening our ability to support the most strategic programs of our clients. We want to be the partner of choice of industrial leaders, helping them to accelerate innovation, advance industrial sovereignty and deliver the industrial transformations that will shape the future of our industries."

Alexandre Robardey, Chairman, SOGECLAIR: " The teams joining Akkodis have built recognized expertise and made a significant contribution to SOGECLAIR's development over the years. We are confident they will continue to create value for customers and support major aerospace programs."

As industries increasingly seek trusted partners capable of delivering end-to-end transformation, Akkodis continues to strengthen its capabilities, deepen its sector expertise and expand its global footprint through disciplined, strategically aligned growth.

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Media contacts

Anne Friedrich

SVP, Global Head of Communications, Akkodis

M. +4915174633470

E. anne.friedrich@adeccogroup.com

Clothilde Gagnon

Directrice de la communication externe

M. +33(0)6 84 50 07 33

E. clothilde.gagnon@adeccogroup.com

Louise-Marie Thabard

SOGECLAIR Communication

M. +33(0)6 75 95 12 20

E. louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com

Emily Oliver / Julien Durovray

FTI Consulting

E. emily.oliver@fticonsulting.com / julien.durovray@fticonsulting.com

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, we offer best-in-class technology consultancy. Through our strong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent, we provide end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation. Our commitment to Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world's major industries, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers. SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA - Bloomberg SOG.FP)

www.sogeclair.com

SOURCE: Akkodis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/akkodis-completes-the-acquisition-of-sogeclairs-engineering-activities-1230120