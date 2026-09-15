Kering - Press release - Sophie Maddaloni appointed General Secretary - 09152026

SOPHIE MADDALONI APPOINTED GENERAL SECRETARY OF KERING

Kering announces the appointment of Sophie Maddaloni as General Secretary of the Group, effective immediately. Based in Paris, she joins the Executive Committee of Kering and reports to Jean-Marc Duplaix, in his capacity as Group Chief Operating Officer.

In her new role, Sophie Maddaloni is responsible for the Group's governance and for safeguarding its interests, as well as for upholding the highest standards of compliance. She oversees the Legal, Internal Control, Internal Audit and Security departments, working closely with Executive Management and the Board of Directors.

Drawing on solid experience gained within major international groups, Sophie Maddaloni brings recognized expertise in legal affairs, governance and organizational transformation. Her track record and in-depth knowledge of Kering will be valuable assets in supporting the implementation of the Group's strategic priorities, further strengthening its governance standards and sustaining its long-term development.

About Sophie Maddaloni

Sophie Maddaloni began her career in 1991 at Elf Aquitaine, where she spent more than ten years in a range of international tax roles, supporting the evolution of the group that is today TotalEnergies. She joined Alstom T&D in 2002 as Vice President Tax, then Technip in 2004, where she headed the Group's tax and legal entities functions.

Sophie Maddaloni joined Kering in 2017 as Group Tax Director. In this role, she led the transformation of the tax function and contributed to strengthening Kering's compliance and risk management framework.

Sophie Maddaloni holds a master's degree in business law from Université Paris II Panthéon-Assas and a postgraduate degree (DESS) in international business law and taxation from HEC Paris - Université de Sceaux.

Photograph available here

Credit: © Carole Bellaiche

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

Contacts