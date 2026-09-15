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WKN: 851223 | ISIN: FR0000121485 | Ticker-Symbol: PPX
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 17:28
235,00 Euro
-1,88 % -4,50
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Frankreich 40
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KERING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
234,70234,9018:59
234,70234,9018:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 17:42 Uhr
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Sophie Maddaloni appointed General Secretary of Kering

Kering - Press release - Sophie Maddaloni appointed General Secretary - 09152026

SOPHIE MADDALONI APPOINTED GENERAL SECRETARY OF KERING

Kering announces the appointment of Sophie Maddaloni as General Secretary of the Group, effective immediately. Based in Paris, she joins the Executive Committee of Kering and reports to Jean-Marc Duplaix, in his capacity as Group Chief Operating Officer.

In her new role, Sophie Maddaloni is responsible for the Group's governance and for safeguarding its interests, as well as for upholding the highest standards of compliance. She oversees the Legal, Internal Control, Internal Audit and Security departments, working closely with Executive Management and the Board of Directors.

Drawing on solid experience gained within major international groups, Sophie Maddaloni brings recognized expertise in legal affairs, governance and organizational transformation. Her track record and in-depth knowledge of Kering will be valuable assets in supporting the implementation of the Group's strategic priorities, further strengthening its governance standards and sustaining its long-term development.

About Sophie Maddaloni

Sophie Maddaloni began her career in 1991 at Elf Aquitaine, where she spent more than ten years in a range of international tax roles, supporting the evolution of the group that is today TotalEnergies. She joined Alstom T&D in 2002 as Vice President Tax, then Technip in 2004, where she headed the Group's tax and legal entities functions.

Sophie Maddaloni joined Kering in 2017 as Group Tax Director. In this role, she led the transformation of the tax function and contributed to strengthening Kering's compliance and risk management framework.

Sophie Maddaloni holds a master's degree in business law from Université Paris II Panthéon-Assas and a postgraduate degree (DESS) in international business law and taxation from HEC Paris - Université de Sceaux.

Photograph available here
Credit: © Carole Bellaiche

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

Contacts

Press
Emilie Gargatte+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Marie de Montreynaud+33 (0)6 13 17 14 75marie.demontreynaud@kering.com
Pénélope Linage+33 (0)6 76 09 42 10penelope.linage-ext@kering.com
Analysts/investors
Philippine de Schonen+33 (0)6 13 45 68 39philippine.deschonen@kering.com
Victoria Gerard +33 (0)6 79 39 85 16victoria.gerard@kering.com

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.