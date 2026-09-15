Expanding Tick and Itch Season Supports Momentum in Elanco Innovation, Meeting Pet Owner Demand for Health and Wellness Care

Innovation that protects against these pests is driving stronger Elanco base business and overall share gains.

Elanco confirms U.S. Pet Health is on track to expectations of high-single digit to low double-digit growth in the second half of 2026.

U.S. Pet Health price gains have accelerated quarter-to-date vs. Q2.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / As the calendar turns to fall, Americans expect a seasonal reprieve from ticks and allergies. However, with warming temperatures and expanded pollen seasons we see the parasiticide and dermatology categories shifting toward year-round needs in these billion-dollar plus pet health markets.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated?(NYSE:ELAN), with its innovative pet health portfolio, is meeting robust pet owner demand for health and wellness care, including the evolution toward year-round "tick and itch season" and shifting consumer spend in a growing omnichannel ecosystem. Elanco's global execution to deliver differentiated, high-impact innovation is driving acceleration in year-over-year price gains quarter-to-date (July and August) for the company, led by the U.S. Pet Health business.

"Elanco's continued momentum, building on our strongest first half since our IPO, reflects the strength of our new innovation to increase the standard of care against these growing pet health threats. It underscores the durability of the market and our commitment to our customers to deliver on their higher expectations for care," said?Jeff Simmons, President and CEO at Elanco. "We are creating sustainable value for pet owners and the industry through our truly differentiated portfolio of innovation, driving market share and accelerating price gains in what we see as a responsible competitive backdrop."

Evolution Toward Year-Round "Tick and Itch Season"

Changing weather patterns have created a perfect storm. Without prolonged cold required to kill parasites, they're thriving year-round - moving into new areas and driving a sharp increase in tick-borne diseases. In summer 2026, tick-related ER visits in the U.S. reached their highest level since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) began tracking the data in 2017. While these tick-related ER visits tend to decline through the summer as Americans increase their guard against the pests, the CDC shows visits spike again in the fall1. Ticks remain active as long as temperatures are above freezing. Meanwhile, the growing season and pollen impacts have increased in 87% of U.S. cities since 1970, with the season expanding by a month in hardest hit regions2. Further, pollen concentration has increased more than 20% since 19903.

The One Health Crisis: Ticks in the Living Room

The record-breaking ER visit data for tick bites this year reflects a trendline, not an anomaly. With milder winters and warmer springs, tick populations are not only starting earlier and lasting longer, but they are moving into regions that historically saw minimal activity. And, as pets increasingly sit at the center of the family and the home, they have become the critical "connective tissue" in a?One Health?exposure pathway between the environment and human health.

"One bite is all it takes, and the distance between environmental exposure and human contact is shortening," said?Bobby Modi, Executive Vice President, U.S. Pet Health at Elanco.?"A pet that picks up a tick outdoors carries that risk directly into the home, often to the most vulnerable members of the family-children and older adults. Speed of kill isn't just a clinical metric; it's a household safety requirement. It's exciting to see Elanco's innovation deliver peace of mind for families, and the resulting business momentum and share growth."

Elanco's Omnichannel Leadership in the $18 Billion Global Pet Health Market

As the parasite and dermatology seasons expand, Elanco is capturing growth by meeting pet owners across the omnichannel landscape. The company's U.S. and International Pet Health businesses both reported significant momentum in the first half of 2026, with organic constant currency4 revenue up 9% year over year each (or 9% and 15% reported growth, respectively), driven by the broadest parasiticide portfolio and fastest expanding dermatology portfolio in the industry.

Key Commercial Milestones and Developments:

New Innovation Driving Stronger Base and Overall Elanco Market Share Gains: In Q2, Elanco U.S. Pet Health continued to achieve share gains across all four major categories - dermatology, parasiticides, osteoarthritis pain, and vaccines. In the first half of 2026, Elanco increased its overall U.S. market share driven by robust share gains from its new blockbusters and the stabilized based business.

In Q2, Elanco U.S. Pet Health continued to achieve share gains across all four major categories - dermatology, parasiticides, osteoarthritis pain, and vaccines. In the first half of 2026, Elanco increased its overall U.S. market share driven by robust share gains from its new blockbusters and the stabilized based business. Market Seasonality: As of 2025, the U.S. OTC parasiticide market has become largely balanced with about 52% of sales in the first half of the year and 48% in the second half. Meanwhile, Credelio Quattro clinic adoption has continued into the second half of 2026, adding approximately 1,100 clinics in the quarter-to-date (July and August).

As of 2025, the U.S. OTC parasiticide market has become largely balanced with about 52% of sales in the first half of the year and 48% in the second half. Meanwhile, Credelio Quattro clinic adoption has continued into the second half of 2026, adding approximately 1,100 clinics in the quarter-to-date (July and August). Compliance Improving with Increased Pest Pressure: As parasite seasons lengthen, compliance is also growing through home delivery and auto-ship programs, ensuring that protection doesn't take a season off. Our data indicates vet home delivery sales grew nearly twice as fast as in-clinic sales in Q2 with compliance historically also increasing by about 50% when pet owners shift to delivery.

As parasite seasons lengthen, compliance is also growing through home delivery and auto-ship programs, ensuring that protection doesn't take a season off. Our data indicates vet home delivery sales grew nearly twice as fast as in-clinic sales in Q2 with compliance historically also increasing by about 50% when pet owners shift to delivery. U.S. Pet Health Second-Half Acceleration: Innovation that protects pets against these pests is valued and rewarded, with Elanco's U.S. Pet Health business accelerating in Q2, and with previously communicated expectations for continued robust gains in the second half of the year. Further, price has accelerated quarter-to-date (July and August), as expected.

Innovation that protects pets against these pests is valued and rewarded, with Elanco's U.S. Pet Health business accelerating in Q2, and with previously communicated expectations for continued robust gains in the second half of the year. Further, price has accelerated quarter-to-date (July and August), as expected. International Market Acceleration: The overall international dermatology market grew 9% in the first half of 2026, with Zenrelia leading the way. Zenrelia growth accelerated in Europe, the market with three Jak-1 products for the longest period. Notably, Zenrelia gained 10 share points in Europe in the first half of 2026, 5x the competitive entrant, driven by high customer satisfaction with the product.

The overall international dermatology market grew 9% in the first half of 2026, with Zenrelia leading the way. Zenrelia growth accelerated in Europe, the market with three Jak-1 products for the longest period. Notably, Zenrelia gained 10 share points in Europe in the first half of 2026, 5x the competitive entrant, driven by high customer satisfaction with the product. Stronger Legacy Portfolio: New innovation has also stabilized and strengthened the Elanco base portfolio with this business improving from mid-single to high-single digit declines in 2023-2024 to plus or minus low-single digit levels today and expected forward.

"Elanco's momentum is resilient, driven by our innovation, stabilized base business and the strong execution from the Elanco team," Simmons said. "As 'tick and itch season' expands, innovation with true medical differentiation like broader coverage and superior speed of tick kill is solving real problems that make a difference for customers, fueling share gains and accelerating price. We are delivering on our commitment to customers and our shareholders and driving sustainable long-term value creation."

Centers for Disease Control Tick Bite Data Tracker | Ticks Climate Central. Longer Growing Season, Longer Allergy Season in 172 U.S. Cities PubMed Central. Anthropogenic climate change is worsening North American pollen seasons Organic constant currency revenue growth represents revenue growth excluding royalty revenue that was sold to a third party, the impact of foreign exchange rates, and revenue attributable to AHV International B.V., which was acquired on April 30, 2026

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With more than 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose - all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at?www.elanco.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements concerning anticipated financial results, expected consumer trends, market dynamics, environmental conditions, competitive landscape and industry growth. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements described in the company's latest Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements, which should also be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date thereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or to revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/expanding-tick-and-itch-season-supports-momentum-in-elanco-innovation-1221232