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WKN: A2N6BH | ISIN: US28414H1032 | Ticker-Symbol: 5EA
Frankfurt
07.10.26 | 08:17
19,745 Euro
-1,18 % -0,235
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,02020,13018:29
20,02020,13018:29
ACCESS Newswire
07.10.2026 17:38 Uhr
258 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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One Health Innovation District Breaks Ground on One Health Research Institute, Anchored by Purdue University and Elanco Animal Health

Purpose-built research, incubator and laboratory space will leverage Purdue's R1 capabilities and Elanco's animal health leadership to advance One Health innovation in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / The One Health Innovation District unveiled plans for the One Health Research Institute, a new hub for research, collaboration and innovation within the District. Anchored by Purdue University and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN), the Research Institute will accelerate One Health discovery, diagnostics, translational science and commercialization through advanced research, incubator and laboratory space.

The planned 150,000 square foot, shared-use facility will include advanced research laboratories, shared research infrastructure and equipment and collaboration space, and facilities supporting animal health and veterinary partners.?Purdue will serve as the Research Institute's academic and research anchor - connecting faculty, students, researchers and University capabilities with industry and entrepreneurial partners. Elanco will serve as the industry and innovation anchor - bringing animal health expertise, scientific talent and a direct connection to the development and commercialization of new One Health solutions.?


All renderings represent the current concept and are subject to change.?

Aligned with Purdue's strengths in One Health, translational science and data-driven innovation, the One Health Research Institute will create a collaborative environment focused on the interconnected health of people, animals, plants and the environment. The building is designed to bring researchers, clinicians, industry partners and entrepreneurs together to help accelerate the translation of discoveries into new therapeutics, diagnostics, digital health solutions, sustainable agricultural technologies and commercial products.

"The One Health Innovation District fits squarely into both Purdue's historic land-grant mission and our present-day position as the state's research and technology flagship university," said Mitch Daniels, interim president of Purdue University. "And it represents the next big step in expanding Purdue's presence in Indianapolis and contribution to Indiana's economic vitality."

Located adjacent to Elanco's global headquarters along the White River, the One Health Research Institute represents an important next step in the physical development of the One Health Innovation District and in establishing Indianapolis as a global destination for One Health research, talent, investment and innovation.?

"Just one year after Elanco opened our new global headquarters within the One Health Innovation District, today is an exciting milestone in our vision to create a collaborative destination for innovators," said Jeff Simmons, president and CEO of Elanco. "When you combine the R1 University capabilities of Purdue with the industry expertise we have across all sectors of One Health - Indianapolis is better positioned than ever to deliver best-in-class innovations across animal, human and plant health with unprecedented speed and scale."?

The Research Institute will also provide capacity for additional companies, entrepreneurs, researchers and industry collaborators to locate within the Institute and participate in the district's innovation ecosystem.?

The One Health Innovation District is being intentionally developed to connect research, diagnostics, clinical trials, continuing education, manufacturing, entrepreneurship and commercialization in one environment - helping partners share knowledge, remove barriers and accelerate outcomes. The District is already attracting strong interest from companies seeking to establish a presence alongside Purdue and Elanco, with multiple memoranda of understanding signed. Individual company announcements will follow as plans are finalized.

About the One Health Innovation District

The One Health Innovation District is a purpose-built innovation ecosystem in Indianapolis where animal, human and plant health converge to accelerate discovery and delivery. Anchored by Purdue University and Elanco Animal Health, the district connects research, diagnostics, clinical innovation, commercialization, talent and community in one environment designed to move innovation faster.?

Purdue University Media Contact

Derek Schultz
812-345-1403
schul221@purdue.edu

Elanco Media Contact

Colleen Parr Dekker
317-989-7011
colleen.dekker@elancoah.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Elanco at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Elanco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/elanco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Elanco



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/one-health-innovation-district-breaks-ground-on-one-health-research-in-1234000

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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