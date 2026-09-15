

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A nationally representative poll by C.S. Mott Children's Hospital surveyed 1,037 parents who had at least one child between the ages of 6 and 12. The parents were asked about where their children eat breakfast, how much time they have to eat, who chooses the food and what makes it difficult to provide a healthy breakfast.



The poll, conducted in July 2026 by Ipsos Public Affairs, found that 96% of parents said their child aged 6 to 12 usually eats breakfast on school days.



One in three parents said their child has 15 minutes or less to eat breakfast. Nearly half of parents, or 47%, said their child has between 15 and 25 minutes to eat. Only 19% said their child has 30 minutes or more.



The limited time can also affect family mealtimes. About 16% of parents said their child eats breakfast alone. Meanwhile, most children eat breakfast with a sibling or a parent.



Notably, 68% of children eat breakfast at home on a typical school day. Another 23% eat at school, while 5% eat on the way to school. Only 4% of parents said their child usually skips breakfast. Among parents whose children eat breakfast at home or on the way to school, 53% said the child usually chooses what to eat.



When choosing breakfast cereal, 65% of parents said their child's preference affects their decision. Nutritional factors such as protein and fiber were considered by 60%. Other factors included calories or added sugar, cost and artificial coloring.



The poll also found that 76% of parents face at least one barrier to providing a healthy breakfast. Picky eating was the most common problem, reported by 44% of parents. This was followed by children being slow or grumpy in the morning, not having enough time and distractions from screens or television.



The findings show that making sure children eat breakfast is only one part of the challenge. The quality of the food, the time children have to eat and who chooses their food can all affect whether breakfast gives them a healthy start to the school day.



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