Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nick Miseros as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective August 20, 2026.

Mr. Miseros is a Chartered Professional Accountant. Mr. Miseros had over 20 years of experience working on audits for public and private companies across various industries such as asset management, biotechnology, IT services, oil & gas, mining, and others. Mr. Miseros assists public companies in Canada and USA with their financial reporting obligations. Mr. Miseros holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto.

In addition, the Company would like to announce the resignation of Mr. Brian Stecyk as the interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Stecyk for all of his services and valuable contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the CSE focused on mineral exploration and development. The Company is currently advancing a proposed change of business toward the development of biotechnologies for the remediation and reclamation of contaminated soils.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's proposed change of business and the Offering.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct

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