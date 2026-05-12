Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update and announce the appointment of a new director.

Effective April 23, 2026, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Ely Gordon has been appointed a director of the Company. Mr. Gordon is a technology and systems executive based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He currently serves as Head of Technology, AI & Systems at BrightSky Group, a Nova Scotia development and operating company, where he is responsible for the software, data, and operational infrastructure that supports the group's portfolio. Mr. Gordon is also the Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Normatic, a SaaS quality-management platform focused on making ISO 9001 compliance achievable for small and mid-sized operators across manufacturing and other regulated industries and operates an independent software and systems consulting practice serving clients across biotech, environmental services, real estate development and resource sectors. Previously, Mr. Gordon was OTC System Designer at PINYA Ai, where he designed compliance and communications tooling for OTC-market issuers, and Co-Founder of Viable Farms Canada, a sustainable cricket-protein operation based in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia. He brings to the Company experience in quality systems, regulatory compliance, and operational technology.

"We are grateful that Mr. Gordon has agreed to serve on our Board of Directors. His skill and experience will have a major positive impact on the Company's pursuit of ISO 9001 which will complement our coming biotechnology business activities," says CEO Marc Willliams.

In addition, the Company announces that Mr. Brian Stecyk has resigned as a Director of the Company. Mr. Stecyk will continue to serve as the interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company CEO Williams adds, "Brian has served Pedro Resources as a Director, CEO, Interim CEO and Interim CFO. He will be staying on with the Company as Interim Chief Financial Officer until arrangements can be finalized for a permanent CFO. He will also remain involved by serving as an advisor to the Board."

The Company has filed its audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. Management has been diligently focused and is actively working to meet the Canadian Securities Exchange's requests to expedite the approval process which includes securing financial resources in an amount sufficient to undertake the Company's proposed new business following its proposed change of business.

Pedro appreciates the patience and support of its stakeholders as it continues to work towards achieving this significant milestone. Further updates will be provided as material developments occur.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the CSE focused on mineral exploration and development. The Company is currently advancing a proposed change of business toward the development of biotechnologies for the remediation and reclamation of contaminated soils.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's proposed change of business and the Offering.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297130

Source: Pedro Resources Ltd.