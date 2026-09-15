Kongsberg Satellite Services: KSAT Selected by Intuitive Machines to Support NASA's EAGLE VSWIR Mission

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), a leading provider of ground station networks and satellite operations, announced that KSAT was selected by Intuitive Machines to support NASA's EAGLE (Explorer for Artemis Geology, Lunar, and Earth) VSWIR Mission, currently scheduled to launch in 2028.

KSAT will operate the IM 300 spacecraft, which will integrate the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)'s Visible to Shortwave Infrared (VSWIR) instrument to characterize Earth's surface by investigating ground and water temperature, snow reflectivity, active geologic processes, vegetation traits, and algal biomass. The mission also tests technology that could support future lunar and Mars exploration. Under the partnership between NASA, Intuitive Machines, and KSAT, KSAT will provide its streamlined Integrated Mission Services, inclusive of global ground station services and satellite operations services.

"KSAT is thrilled to support NASA in science and exploration. In partnership with Intuitive Machines, we are eager to provide NASA with mature commercial solutions with predictable costs. We look forward to our continued support for NASA's mission and their vision of space exploration," said Dan Adams, General Manager of KSAT Inc.

"Our partnership with KSAT is a critical component of delivering mission success for NASA JPL's EAGLE-VSWIR mission. By combining Intuitive Machines' spacecraft and mission integration capabilities with KSAT's global ground station network and operational expertise, we are confident we can deliver resilient end-to-end services for the successful mission," said Rizwan Parvez, Senior Director, Business Development at Intuitive Machines.

About KSAT:

Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) is the leading provider of Ground Station Services, Earth Observation Services, and Satellite Operations Services. Headquartered in Tromsø, Norway, the company operates the largest commercial satellite ground station network worldwide, including facilities in Svalbard and Antarctica to provide unique southern hemisphere coverage. Through KSAT Inc., KSAT's U.S.-based, full-capability subsidiary in Denver, Colorado, delivers mission-critical infrastructure for customers in government, civil, and commercial space in the United States, as well as the global space industry.

Media Contact:

mediacontact@ksat.no

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