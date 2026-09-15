Eastport Critical Metals Corp. will attend the Commodities Global Expo Arizona 2026, hosted by Top Shelf Partners, taking place September 18-20, 2026 at The Westin Tempe in Tempe, Arizona.

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to speak and will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the Conference.

The Conference brings together institutional investors and family offices with a curated group of public resource companies spanning gold, silver, copper, uranium and other critical minerals.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF) ("Eastport" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Commodities Global Expo Arizona 2026 (the "Conference"), hosted by Top Shelf Partners, being held September 18-20, 2026 at The Westin Tempe in Tempe, Arizona.

The Company will be represented by Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer, who has been invited to participate as a speaker. Daniel Major will also be available throughout the Conference for scheduled one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts to provide updates on Eastport's six-project portfolio in Botswana, including the Matsitama Copper Project, the Selebi East nickel-copper-cobalt project, the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, the Foley Uranium Project, the Jwaneng and the Keng Projects.

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer, commented

"We are pleased to join Top Shelf Partners' Arizona conference alongside such a strong group of institutions and resource companies. This is an excellent opportunity to update investors on Eastport's progress across our Botswana portfolio, including our recently announced results from the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project and the Selebi-East nickel-copper project, and to build new relationships with the investment community as we advance towards our next set of catalysts."

Further information on the Conference, including the full list of participating companies and keynote speakers, is available at: https://topshelf-partners.com/arizona-2026-event/.

About Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF)

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching CAD$20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGEs on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; the Company delivering value to its shareholders through its critical metal's portfolio; the Company's exploration and development programs; the advancement of multi-asset drill campaigns across key critical metals and the timing thereof; and the receipt of final approval of the Offering from the TSXV.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain final approval from the TSXV for the Offering; fluctuations in commodity prices for critical metals, including copper, uranium and rare earth elements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the Company's ability to meet anticipated timelines for its multi-asset drill campaigns; operational risks and technical challenges associated with exploration activities in Botswana; and changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company's exploration and development programs will proceed as planned; commodity prices for critical metals will remain at levels sufficient to support continued exploration activities; the Company will continue to have access to the necessary permits, equipment and qualified personnel to conduct its exploration programs; the Company's critical metals portfolio will continue to present viable opportunities for value creation; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314455