Eastport's Selebi-East Project is located on the Selebi-Phikwe belt which hosts multiple historic nickel-copper mines.

Phase II soil sampling program has supported a close correlation to the mapped trend of the amphibolite host rocks at the nearby NexMetals Selebi Mine 7km to the west.

Final Phase II survey results highlight a further two additional nickel-copper anomalies both extending over multiple kilometres, including the first set of results (as announced 12th August 2026), the completion of this program has now generated more than 4 multi-kilometre soil geochemical signatures

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF) ("Eastport" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Phase II Geochemistry and Geophysical Exploration Program (the "Program") at the Selebi-East Project ("Selebi-East" or the "Project") which is prospective for nickel, copper and platinum group elements ("PGE"), in northeast Botswana. The Phase II program initial results were announced August 12, 2026 (Link). The Program built on existing geochemical soil anomalies and untested geophysical conductors within the same geological domain as the nearby Selebi Mine held by NexMetals Mining Corp. (see Figure 1 for Location Map).

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer, commented;

"The completion of the Phase II soil sampling at our Selebi-East project has been of great value as we look to commence geophysics and final drill target definition.

The soil geochemistry confirms a number of highly encouraging vectors which signature replicate the regional setting of the NexMetals Selebi Mine, a mine that was in production for over ~40 years. Significantly, these multiple soil anomaly vectors are also of district scale.

The work that the team have conducted to date puts Eastport in a fantastic position to progress to drilling. I look forward to providing further updates at Selebi-East pending engagement for geophysics."

Figure 1: Selebi-East Project Location Map, Showing Eastport License Areas

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The NexMetals Selebi Mine is a past-producing underground copper, nickel, and cobalt operation. According to NexMetals reporting, there are considerable remaining nickel and copper resources and ongoing exploration drilling indicates the deposit remains open at depth.

The soil geochemical sampling method that has defined Eastport's multi-kilometre nickel-copper soil anomalies is the same exploration technique used by Bamangwato Concessions Limited ("BCL") to discover the neighbouring Selebi Mine in 1963. BCL's geochemical soil sampling conducted in stages from 1959 to 1963, defined a clear 1.6km long nickel-copper anomaly sitting over the surface expression of the underlying amphibolite geology. That anomaly became a formal mineral discovery mid-1963, when subsequent drilling by BCL, targeting the anomaly, intersected sulphides hosted within the amphibolite.

At the Selebi Mine, the weathering of near-surface mineralised amphibolite released nickel and copper into the residual soils, creating a coherent 1.6km geochemical anomaly directly overlying the host rock, which guided the drilling that discovered the sulphide mineralisation.

Eastport's current geochemical results are interpreted to show a comparable spatial coincidence between elevated nickel-copper values in soil and the mapped amphibolite units within the same Selebi-Phikwe Belt (see Figures 2 to 5 below). Whilst soil anomalies alone do not confirm the presence of economic mineralisation at depth, the repeated association of this geochemical signature with amphibolite-hosted deposit across the belt increases the potential that similar mineralising systems may be present at the Selebi-East Project.

Figure 2: Copper, nickel and cobalt soil sample anomalies correlating well with amphibolites in north of License area PL2183.

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Figure 3: Copper, nickel and cobalt soil sample anomalies correlating well with amphibolites in south of License area PL2183.

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The Selebi-East Project, located only seven kilometres from the Selebi Mine, comprises five prospecting Licenses where historical exploration has identified potential nickel-copper mineralisation.

QA/QC

The Company employed the following methodology to collect each soil sample. A small area (0.25 m2) was shovel scrapped to clear the surface of organic matter and larger loose material. A small hole was dug to approximately 30cm and then a sample was collected. At each site approximately 4-5kg of soil was passed through a sieve nest to collect only material passing the 4mm sieve. A duplicate sample was collected at every 20th station. The sample was bagged and tagged and transported back to the camp.

At the base camp each sample was split into two using a riffle splitter; one for a backup archive and the second for export to ALS Global in Johannesburg. Both samples are placed in clear plastic bags with sample tags stapled into the folded lip to protect the tag. Samples were exported in batches of approximately 20 per plastic-woven sack, under cover of Export Permits, by courier. Each plastic-woven sack is secured using cable ties.

At ALS each sample was weighed and then screened to -180µm. The -180µm was prepared using PREP41 followed by ME-MS41L, an ICP-MS technique. The received weight was reported along with 34 elements. ALS also inserts a series of standards, duplicates and blanks inserting on average 20 per 100 samples. The results of the QA/QC inserts are reported to the Company. Pulps are periodically returned to Eastport in Botswana.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nicholas O'Reilly MIMMM (QMR) MAusIMM MSc DIC, an independent consultant and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF)

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching CAD$20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGEs on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Daniel Major"

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer

Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; the Company delivering value to its shareholders through its critical metal's portfolio; the Company's exploration and development programs; the advancement of multi-asset drill campaigns across key critical metals and the timing thereof; and the receipt of final approval of the Offering from the TSXV.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain final approval from the TSXV for the Offering; fluctuations in commodity prices for critical metals, including copper, uranium and rare earth elements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the Company's ability to meet anticipated timelines for its multi-asset drill campaigns; operational risks and technical challenges associated with exploration activities in Botswana; and changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company's exploration and development programs will proceed as planned; commodity prices for critical metals will remain at levels sufficient to support continued exploration activities; the Company will continue to have access to the necessary permits, equipment and qualified personnel to conduct its exploration programs; the Company's critical metals portfolio will continue to present viable opportunities for value creation; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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