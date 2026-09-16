

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI has been discussing artificial intelligence safety measures with rivals including Anthropic and Google, as leading AI companies face growing pressure to address risks linked to increasingly capable systems.



The discussions began after Google DeepMind chair Demis Hassabis proposed in July the creation of a U.S.-led standards body. Hassabis suggested a public-private partnership or self-regulatory organisation with federal oversight, similar to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.



The talks come as industry leaders debate whether development of the most advanced AI models should slow. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently called for companies to reduce the pace of improvements to their most capable systems. Hassabis supported the proposal, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the issue has become a primary topic of discussion within OpenAI.



OpenAI Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane has also said the company is working with other firms on voluntary, industry-led standards.



He said such standards would complement, rather than replace, mandatory federal safeguards and democratic oversight. The discussions reflect growing efforts among major AI developers to establish common safety practices as AI capabilities continue to advance.



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