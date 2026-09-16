Chery Group: From China Trials to Abu Dhabi: FREELANDER 8 Builds Momentum for Global Brand Launch

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER, the British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, is entering a new chapter with FREELANDER 8. Following extreme high-altitude and safety validation in China, the brand's first strategic model has officially launched in the Chinese market, securing more than 10,000 orders within 48 hours. Now, FREELANDER 8 embarks on its next milestone, with its international variant set to be presented in Abu Dhabi as FREELANDER advances its entry into the Middle East.





Before reaching the market, FREELANDER 8 demonstrated its all-terrain capability under extreme high-altitude conditions. The vehicle completed a demanding climbing challenge at an altitude of 6,002.33 metres, earning a Guinness World Records title for the highest altitude achieved in a hybrid car. The record was set in the Xizang Autonomous Region, China, in August 2026, where low oxygen, extreme temperatures and low-grip surfaces tested the vehicle's stability at the edge of its operating limits. Conducted in low-oxygen, snowy and low-grip conditions, the challenge validated the vehicle's Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS), featuring nine terrain modes, a virtual central lock, rear electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD) and dual-chamber air suspension.

Safety was validated through a demanding rollover crash test. After completing multiple consecutive rollovers on a steep outdoor slope, FREELANDER 8 maintained the integrity of its body structure, while the high-voltage system disconnected, the battery recorded no leakage or thermal runaway and the doors remained operable. The vehicle subsequently completed further driving validation, providing another demonstration of its safety engineering in extreme user scenarios. This test is part of FREELANDER's commitment to global safety and quality standards, under which the model is built to meet global five-star safety standards across multiple global certification programs.





These milestones were followed by FREELANDER 8's China launch on September 3, which drew strong initial market acceptance of Legend Reborn. Following its China launch, FREELANDER 8 is now preparing for the next stage of its international journey. The Middle East represents a key step in FREELANDER's global expansion, with the UAE serving as the brand's first international market. The upcoming FREELANDER Global Brand Launch in Abu Dhabi will introduce the international variant of the FREELANDER 8 to wider audiences, marking another important step forward for the brand's expansion across the world.

From extreme validation in China to its upcoming arrival in the Middle East, FREELANDER 8 enters its next chapter - a Legend Reborn, built on British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom for Freedom Seekers worldwide.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand co-created by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. JLR leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global top-tier supply chain capabilities. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including over 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Vincent CHEN

freelander.international@mychery.com

https://www.cheryinternational.com/

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