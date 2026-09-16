Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
80,4 g/t Gold und 131 g/t Silber: Was, wenn die alten Minen erst der Anfang waren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
CA

WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Frankfurt
15.09.26 | 17:15
2,760 Euro
-2,13 % -0,060
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7602,86015.09.
2,7602,86015.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 01:22 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Chery Group: From China Trials to Abu Dhabi: FREELANDER 8 Builds Momentum for Global Brand Launch

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER, the British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, is entering a new chapter with FREELANDER 8. Following extreme high-altitude and safety validation in China, the brand's first strategic model has officially launched in the Chinese market, securing more than 10,000 orders within 48 hours. Now, FREELANDER 8 embarks on its next milestone, with its international variant set to be presented in Abu Dhabi as FREELANDER advances its entry into the Middle East.

Image 1_Guinness World Record

Before reaching the market, FREELANDER 8 demonstrated its all-terrain capability under extreme high-altitude conditions. The vehicle completed a demanding climbing challenge at an altitude of 6,002.33 metres, earning a Guinness World Records title for the highest altitude achieved in a hybrid car. The record was set in the Xizang Autonomous Region, China, in August 2026, where low oxygen, extreme temperatures and low-grip surfaces tested the vehicle's stability at the edge of its operating limits. Conducted in low-oxygen, snowy and low-grip conditions, the challenge validated the vehicle's Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS), featuring nine terrain modes, a virtual central lock, rear electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD) and dual-chamber air suspension.

Safety was validated through a demanding rollover crash test. After completing multiple consecutive rollovers on a steep outdoor slope, FREELANDER 8 maintained the integrity of its body structure, while the high-voltage system disconnected, the battery recorded no leakage or thermal runaway and the doors remained operable. The vehicle subsequently completed further driving validation, providing another demonstration of its safety engineering in extreme user scenarios. This test is part of FREELANDER's commitment to global safety and quality standards, under which the model is built to meet global five-star safety standards across multiple global certification programs.

Image 2_Rollover Crash Test

These milestones were followed by FREELANDER 8's China launch on September 3, which drew strong initial market acceptance of Legend Reborn. Following its China launch, FREELANDER 8 is now preparing for the next stage of its international journey. The Middle East represents a key step in FREELANDER's global expansion, with the UAE serving as the brand's first international market. The upcoming FREELANDER Global Brand Launch in Abu Dhabi will introduce the international variant of the FREELANDER 8 to wider audiences, marking another important step forward for the brand's expansion across the world.

From extreme validation in China to its upcoming arrival in the Middle East, FREELANDER 8 enters its next chapter - a Legend Reborn, built on British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom for Freedom Seekers worldwide.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand co-created by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. JLR leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global top-tier supply chain capabilities. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including over 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Vincent CHEN
freelander.international@mychery.com
https://www.cheryinternational.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebc9f0f3-6aa3-46d8-8318-ae153523a920
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4060ff5-81b6-4cb7-9c17-d7032e8e419f


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.