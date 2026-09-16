

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in July, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 1.016 trillion yen.



That missed expectations for a decline of 1.2 percent following the 9.7 percent increase in June.



On a yearly basis, orders climbed 11.2 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 15.3 percent and down from 16.9 percent in the previous month.



For the third quarter of 2026, orders are forecast to rise 4.9 percent on quarter and 19.9 percent on year.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan decreased by 5.5 percent on month but surged 36.8 percent on year to 4.195 trillion yen.



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