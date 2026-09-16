Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Avolta (SIX: AVOL) today priced an offering of EUR 350 million Senior Notes due in March 2032 with an interest rate of 5.25%. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. Proceeds from the offering will be used to further repay the company's EUR 750 million Senior Notes due 2027 following the issuance of EUR 400 million Senior Notes due 2033 in June 2026.
It is expected that the Notes will be admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange. The Notes will be offered and sold only to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2399938
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2399938 16.09.2026 CET/CEST