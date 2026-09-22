Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) announced today a collaboration with the State of Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) in the United States to introduce new dining and cafe concepts at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Lihue Airport (LIH) and Kahului Airport (OGG).
Avolta will reimagine the dining experience at three of the Island's largest airports, developing and operating a range of food and beverage concepts rooted in Hawaii's culinary identity. Created in partnership with local brands, producers, and renowned chefs, the offer will focus on regional ingredients and menus. Award-winning chefs like Alan Wong, considered the godfather of modern Hawaiian cuisine, alongside popular island distillers and brewers, will reflect Hawaii's position as a leading travel destination.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2403472
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2403472 22.09.2026 CET/CEST