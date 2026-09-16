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WKN: A12CHA | ISIN: GB0008842717 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Dow Jones News
16.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Gledhow Investments plc: Company Update & Cameron Pearce changes to Non-Board Strategic Adviser

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Company Update & Cameron Pearce changes to Non-Board Strategic Adviser 

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: Company Update & Cameron Pearce changes to Non-Board Strategic Adviser 
16-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 September 2026 

Gledhow Investments plc 
 
("Gledhow" or the "Company") 

Company Update 

Cameron Pearce  changes to Non-Board Strategic Adviser 

Company Update 
 
Gledhow Investments plc (AQSE: GDH) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's activities. Since the completion 
of the fundraisings announced in August 2026, the Company has made three investments via capital raisings of Australian 
Stock Exchange listed companies: 

   -- Future Metals NL (ASX: FME): 14,285,715 shares at AUUSD 0.014 per share; and 
   -- Talisman Mining Limited (ASX: TLM): 1,300,000 shares at AUUSD 0.065 per share. 
   -- Gateway Mining Limited (ASX: GML): 2,500,000 shares at AUUSD0.08 per share 
  
 
Future Metals intends to use the proceeds of its equity raising "towards advancing the Panton Project, including 
completion of an 
updated Scoping Study based on the new 82.3Mt Mineral Resource Estimate, assessing both a greenfield 
development option at Panton and an alternative development case utilising the Savannah processing infrastructure." The 
full announcement can be found at: https://relait.future-metals.com.au/announcement-detail/ 
Firm%20Commitments%20Received%20for%20%243.6m%20Placement-MTg4MTk=. This is a very high grading opportunity with 
exposure to Platinum Group Elements (PGE) which the Company believes is a very exciting sector to be in. 

Talisman Mining has stated in its press release of 2 September 2026, that it will use the proceeds to explore its 
current assets further, evaluate new projects and for general working capital - https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/TLM 
/03130542.pdf. Talisman Mining is backed by Australian entrepreneur Kerry Harmanis, a well-known Australian mining 
entrepreneur and investor, who founded Jubilee Mines NL, that was acquired by Xstrata.  Talisman Mining has not raised 
cash in years due to ongoing mining royalties in Western Australia, and this fundraising provides Gledhow with the 
opportunity this company presents. 

 Gateway Mining announced it received firm commitments to raise AUUSD 45 million, with AUUSD 20 million committed from 
Jupiter Asset Management. The funding will be used to expedite the next stage of exploration at its Yandal Gold 
Project. More information is available in Gateway's press release of 9 September 2026: https://www.gatewaymining.com.au 
/site/pdf/35f34bfa-46f9-4e7a-b64e-4368c220a1d9/Platform/ListPage/Successful-45-Million-Placement-Completed.pdf 
 
Gateway Mining is an Australian junior gold explorer, focussed on developing in strategic landholdings in the tier 1 
gold exploration region of Western Australia's Yandal Greenstone belt. The Yandal Gold Project already boasts a JORC 
Inferred Resource of 8.17Mt @ 1.52 g/t Au for 400,000 oz gold, less than 50km from the world-class 10Moz Jundee gold 
operations owned by Northern Star Resources. The opportunity here to expand resource in a rising gold market is truly 
remarkable and why its recent raise was anchored by a USD20 million corner-stone investment from natural global fund 
manager Jupiter Asset Management. 

In total the Company invested AUUSD 484,500 into the equity raisings. 

The Company also continues to maintain positions in other quoted companies across the LSE Main Market, AIM Market of 
the LSE and the Aquis Growth Market. Within a portfolio, there is approximately GBP200,000 of liquid shares and a 
remaining c. GBP400,000 worth of shares that are either currently illiquid or going through corporate transactions / 
acquisitions, for which value will depend on such corporate activity completing. The Company will provide further 
updates as and when material changes happen. 

Further, the Company has approximately GBP740,000 of cash and c. GBP48,000 of outstanding convertible loan notes. 

As announced on 13 August 2026, the Company intends to expand its focus into the Natural Resources sector. The above 
investments into Future Metals, Talisman Mining and Gateway Mining reflect this shift in focus into resources and the 
Company is reviewing further investments in the sector.  The Company will also seek to spin out its wholly owned Penina 
Resources Limited subsidiary at some stage in the future, and is reviewing opportunities in the natural resources 
sector with plans for future spin outs. 

Cameron Pearce Change to Non-Board Strategic Adviser 

Whilst Cameron Pearce was recently appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, it has become apparent that he 
is instrumental in procuring investment opportunities and new potential sources of funding. Cameron's position is more 
suited to procuring such opportunities and the Board has agreed that Cameron will move to a non-Board Strategic Adviser 
to the Company. In due course, the Company will seek further Board appointments as the Company develops. 

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

For further information please contact: 
 
Gledhow Investments plc 
 
Guy Miller 
+44 (0) 20 7220 9795 

Tavira Financial Limited (Corporate Broker) 
 
Jonathan Evans 
 
+44 (0) 20 7100 5100 

Investor Enquiries 
 
Sasha Sethi 
 
Tel: +44 (0) 7891 677 441 
 
sasha@flowcomms.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0008842717 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GDH 
LEI Code:   2138004AD4ZRTZQE2V34 
Sequence No.: 443370 
EQS News ID:  2399836 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2399836&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.