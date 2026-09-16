DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Company Update & Cameron Pearce changes to Non-Board Strategic Adviser

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Company Update & Cameron Pearce changes to Non-Board Strategic Adviser 16-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 September 2026 Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") Company Update Cameron Pearce changes to Non-Board Strategic Adviser Company Update Gledhow Investments plc (AQSE: GDH) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's activities. Since the completion of the fundraisings announced in August 2026, the Company has made three investments via capital raisings of Australian Stock Exchange listed companies: -- Future Metals NL (ASX: FME): 14,285,715 shares at AUUSD 0.014 per share; and -- Talisman Mining Limited (ASX: TLM): 1,300,000 shares at AUUSD 0.065 per share. -- Gateway Mining Limited (ASX: GML): 2,500,000 shares at AUUSD0.08 per share Future Metals intends to use the proceeds of its equity raising "towards advancing the Panton Project, including completion of an updated Scoping Study based on the new 82.3Mt Mineral Resource Estimate, assessing both a greenfield development option at Panton and an alternative development case utilising the Savannah processing infrastructure." The full announcement can be found at: https://relait.future-metals.com.au/announcement-detail/ Firm%20Commitments%20Received%20for%20%243.6m%20Placement-MTg4MTk=. This is a very high grading opportunity with exposure to Platinum Group Elements (PGE) which the Company believes is a very exciting sector to be in. Talisman Mining has stated in its press release of 2 September 2026, that it will use the proceeds to explore its current assets further, evaluate new projects and for general working capital - https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/TLM /03130542.pdf. Talisman Mining is backed by Australian entrepreneur Kerry Harmanis, a well-known Australian mining entrepreneur and investor, who founded Jubilee Mines NL, that was acquired by Xstrata. Talisman Mining has not raised cash in years due to ongoing mining royalties in Western Australia, and this fundraising provides Gledhow with the opportunity this company presents. Gateway Mining announced it received firm commitments to raise AUUSD 45 million, with AUUSD 20 million committed from Jupiter Asset Management. The funding will be used to expedite the next stage of exploration at its Yandal Gold Project. More information is available in Gateway's press release of 9 September 2026: https://www.gatewaymining.com.au /site/pdf/35f34bfa-46f9-4e7a-b64e-4368c220a1d9/Platform/ListPage/Successful-45-Million-Placement-Completed.pdf Gateway Mining is an Australian junior gold explorer, focussed on developing in strategic landholdings in the tier 1 gold exploration region of Western Australia's Yandal Greenstone belt. The Yandal Gold Project already boasts a JORC Inferred Resource of 8.17Mt @ 1.52 g/t Au for 400,000 oz gold, less than 50km from the world-class 10Moz Jundee gold operations owned by Northern Star Resources. The opportunity here to expand resource in a rising gold market is truly remarkable and why its recent raise was anchored by a USD20 million corner-stone investment from natural global fund manager Jupiter Asset Management. In total the Company invested AUUSD 484,500 into the equity raisings. The Company also continues to maintain positions in other quoted companies across the LSE Main Market, AIM Market of the LSE and the Aquis Growth Market. Within a portfolio, there is approximately GBP200,000 of liquid shares and a remaining c. GBP400,000 worth of shares that are either currently illiquid or going through corporate transactions / acquisitions, for which value will depend on such corporate activity completing. The Company will provide further updates as and when material changes happen. Further, the Company has approximately GBP740,000 of cash and c. GBP48,000 of outstanding convertible loan notes. As announced on 13 August 2026, the Company intends to expand its focus into the Natural Resources sector. The above investments into Future Metals, Talisman Mining and Gateway Mining reflect this shift in focus into resources and the Company is reviewing further investments in the sector. The Company will also seek to spin out its wholly owned Penina Resources Limited subsidiary at some stage in the future, and is reviewing opportunities in the natural resources sector with plans for future spin outs. Cameron Pearce Change to Non-Board Strategic Adviser Whilst Cameron Pearce was recently appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, it has become apparent that he is instrumental in procuring investment opportunities and new potential sources of funding. Cameron's position is more suited to procuring such opportunities and the Board has agreed that Cameron will move to a non-Board Strategic Adviser to the Company. In due course, the Company will seek further Board appointments as the Company develops. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Gledhow Investments plc Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7220 9795 Tavira Financial Limited (Corporate Broker) Jonathan Evans +44 (0) 20 7100 5100 Investor Enquiries Sasha Sethi Tel: +44 (0) 7891 677 441 sasha@flowcomms.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0008842717 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GDH LEI Code: 2138004AD4ZRTZQE2V34 Sequence No.: 443370 EQS News ID: 2399836 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 16, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)