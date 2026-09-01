DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Total Voting Rights

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Total Voting Rights 01-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 September 2026 Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Gledhow has 169,684,984 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 169,684,984 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Gledhow Investments plc Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7220 9795 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0008842717 Category Code: TVR TIDM: GDH LEI Code: 2138004AD4ZRTZQE2V34 Sequence No.: 441519 EQS News ID: 2391088 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 01, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)