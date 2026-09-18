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WKN: A12CHA | ISIN: GB0008842717 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gledhow Investments plc: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser 

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser 
18-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 September 2026 
 
Gledhow Investments plc 
 
("Gledhow" or the "Company") 

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser 

Gledhow (AQSE: GDH), an investment company focused on opportunities within the natural resource sector capable of 
delivering long term value for shareholders, is pleased to announce that Cairn Financial Advisers LLP has been 
appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect. 

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

**ENDS** 

For further information, please contact 

Gledhow Investments plc 
 
Guy Miller 
 
+44 (0) 20 7220 9795 

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP - Aquis Corporate Adviser 
 
Mark Anwyl 
 
James Western 
 
+44 (0) 20 7213 0880 

Tavira Financial Limited - Corporate Broker 
 
Jonathan Evans 
 
+44 (0) 20 7100 5100 

Investor Enquiries 
 
Sasha Sethi 
 
Tel: +44 (0) 7891 677 441 
 
sasha@flowcomms.com 

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure 
 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 
as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0008842717 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      GDH 
Sequence No.:  443621 
EQS News ID:  2401144 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2401144&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.