DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser 18-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 September 2026 Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser Gledhow (AQSE: GDH), an investment company focused on opportunities within the natural resource sector capable of delivering long term value for shareholders, is pleased to announce that Cairn Financial Advisers LLP has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. **ENDS** For further information, please contact Gledhow Investments plc Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7220 9795 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP - Aquis Corporate Adviser Mark Anwyl James Western +44 (0) 20 7213 0880 Tavira Financial Limited - Corporate Broker Jonathan Evans +44 (0) 20 7100 5100 Investor Enquiries Sasha Sethi Tel: +44 (0) 7891 677 441 sasha@flowcomms.com Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0008842717 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GDH Sequence No.: 443621 EQS News ID: 2401144 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 18, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)