

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith+Nephew plc (SN.L, SNN), a medical technology company, on Wednesday announced the pricing of its cash tender offer for up to $250 million of its outstanding 2.032% senior notes due 2030.



The company said the tender offer consideration is based on the reference yield of the relevant U.S. Treasury security.



The offer is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the company's September 8 offer to purchase.



The company is offering to purchase up to $250 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.



On Tuesday, Smith+Nephew closed trading 1.37% lesser at $28.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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