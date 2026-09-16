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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement offering, issuing 1,841,571 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.80 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,473,257 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $1.00 per share until September 15, 2027.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $57,056 and issued an aggregate of 71,320 finder's warrants to eligible finders. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $1.00 per share until September 15, 2027.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Offering to advance its STREAM commercialization strategy, including securing and developing a facility in the Chicago, Illinois area, advancing the STREAM technology and related intellectual property, advancing development of a graphene refinery, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

"This financing strengthens our ability to work towards moving STREAM toward commercial-scale manufacturing," said Dr. Vikas Berry, CEO of Argo. "Our next phase is focused on advancing the graphene refinery, scaling production of graphene and graphene oxide, and working with industry partners to accelerate commercial applications."

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on January 16, 2027, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

A director of the Company participated in the Offering by acquiring an aggregate of 25,000 Units for aggregate proceeds of $20,000, and such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements contained in section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirements contained in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the related party's participation is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to close the Offering in an expeditious manner.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company developing and commercializing graphene technologies based on the proprietary STREAM production platform, exclusively licensed from Grapherry with a pathway to full ownership. Led by CEO Dr. Vikas Berry, Argo is developing a vertically integrated graphene refinery platform designed to connect graphene and graphene oxide production with application development, industrial testing and commercialization.

The Company is evaluating STREAM materials across multiple industrial markets, including energy storage, AI infrastructure, construction, composites, semiconductors and advanced electronics, agriculture, coatings and other emerging applications. Argo's strategy combines advanced-material production, application development, testing, industry collaboration and commercialization.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering; the Company's plans to advance its STREAM commercialization strategy; the securing and development of a facility in the Chicago, Illinois area; the continued development of the STREAM technology and related intellectual property; the development and advancement of a graphene refinery; the scaling of production of graphene and graphene oxide toward commercial-scale manufacturing; the Company's plans to work with industry partners and accelerate commercial applications; and the Company's broader strategy of developing and commercializing STREAM materials across multiple industrial markets. Forward-looking statements are based on management's opinions and estimates as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the development, scale-up and commercialization of new technologies; risks associated with securing, developing and operating the proposed facility; manufacturing and operational risks; the risk that anticipated production capacity may not be achieved; financing and capital requirements; intellectual property risks; the ability to establish and maintain strategic and industry relationships; product testing, validation and market acceptance risks; competitive pressures; supply-chain and raw-material risks; and general economic, market and business conditions. Argo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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