ASSA ABLOY AB: ASSA ABLOY acquires PACLOCK in the US

ASSA ABLOY has acquired Pacific Lock Company ("PACLOCK"), a US padlock and security hardware manufacturer.

"I am very pleased to welcome PACLOCK to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"PACLOCK is recognized for delivering high-quality security products that combine reliability, durability, and innovation, backed by US-based manufacturing and exceptional customer service," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President and Head of the Americas Division. "Their expertise in designing and delivering customized security solutions has made them a trusted partner for customers whose needs extend beyond standard product offerings. We're excited to welcome PACLOCK to ASSA ABLOY and expand our ability to provide customers with high-quality, tailored security solutions that meet their evolving needs."

PACLOCK was founded in 1998 and has some 40 employees. The main office and factory are located in Valencia, California, USA. PACLOCK will be part of the Residential Business Segment within the Americas Division.

Sales for 2025 amounted to about MUSD 17 (approx. MSEK 155) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.



For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, E-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 64,000 employees and sales of SEK 152 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.