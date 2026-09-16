

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ASSA ABLOY AB (ASSA-B.ST, ASSB.F), a security solutions provider, on Wednesday announced that it acquired Pacific Lock Company, a U.S. manufacturer of padlocks and security hardware.



Pacific Lock generated sales of about $17 million in 2025 with a strong EBIT margin.



The company said the acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share from the start.



Pacific Lock has about 40 employees and operates from its main office and factory in Valencia, California.



The company said that Pacific Lock will become part of ASSA ABLOY's Residential Business Segment within the Americas Division.



On Tuesday, ASSA ABLOY AB closed trading 0.73% higher at SEK 344.10 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



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