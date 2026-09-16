Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt receives Freemelt ONE order from Intalus and joins Purdue's PCAM consortium

Freemelt has received an order for a Freemelt ONE system from its US partner Intalus. Intalus will provide the system to Purdue University's Manufacturing & Materials Research Laboratories (MMRL) for research and development within Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (E-PBF) and advanced metal components for industrial applications. In parallel, Freemelt has joined the Purdue Center for Critical Additive Alloys & Metal Manufacturing (PCAM) as an inaugural member, strengthening the company's position in the US additive manufacturing ecosystem.

The order builds on Freemelt's partnership with Intalus in the US and supports the company's strategy to expand its Production Systems business through partners outside Europe. Freemelt ONE is an open E-PBF research system that enables users to develop materials, applications and process parameters for advanced metal additive manufacturing. At Purdue, the system will broaden MMRL's capabilities, particularly for refractory metals and other high-temperature alloys relevant to demanding industrial applications.

PCAM is a new industry membership consortium at Purdue University through which member companies help define and select research projects carried out at MMRL by Purdue faculty and graduate students. As an inaugural member, Freemelt gains a platform for closer engagement with US industrial companies and researchers across aerospace and defence, nuclear, medical and other advanced industrial sectors. The membership complements the machine order by creating opportunities to demonstrate Freemelt's technology, contribute materials and application expertise, and develop relationships that may support future Production Systems business in the US.

"This order demonstrates how we are capitalising on our partnership with Intalus to expand Freemelt's presence in the US. By combining a Freemelt ONE installation at Purdue with inaugural membership in PCAM, we are establishing a stronger platform for application development, industry collaboration and future commercial opportunities. This supports our strategy to expand the Production Systems business through partners outside Europe," says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt.

Purdue's wider research environment also includes facilities focused on hypersonics and advanced manufacturing of high-temperature components. These activities are separate from PCAM and the Freemelt engagement but illustrate the broader industrial relevance of materials and processes enabled by E-PBF.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO

daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com

070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor

Eminova Fondkomission AB

adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt builds Europe's industrial platform for advanced metal components. Through a combination of advanced E-PBF technology (Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion), materials expertise and industrial manufacturing capacity, Freemelt supports customers within MedTech, defense, fusion and other advanced industrial verticals.

The company offers two complementary business lines: Production Systems and Manufacturing. Production Systems offers advanced E-PBF application development and aftermarket services to customers building inhouse additive manufacturing capacity. Manufacturing focuses on advanced metal components, supporting customers with component design, process development, qualification, inspection and industrial delivery.

By combining technology leadership with industrial manufacturing capability, Freemelt expands its footprint in the value chain. The company's ambition is to build a stronger, more resilient and recurring business while establishing a European platform for additive manufacturing in metals.

Freemelt was founded in 2017 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at www.freemelt.com.