Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt signs new contract with F4E to advance tungsten manufacturing knowhow

Freemelt has signed a new contract totalling EUR 300,000 with Fusion for Energy ("F4E"), the European Union organisation responsible for Europe's contribution to ITER and the development of fusion energy. The contract was awarded through a competitive procurement process and forms part of F4E's Technology Development Programme (TDP), which aims to accelerate the industrialisation of critical fusion technologies.

Tungsten is a key material in fusion reactors due to its ability to withstand extreme temperatures and harsh operating conditions. However, manufacturing tungsten components remains complex and costly, creating a need for new production methods that combine performance, scalability and cost efficiency.

The contract focuses on further development of manufacturing methods for tungsten-based fusion components and includes work related to powder processing and material optimisation. The objective is to improve production efficiency and reduce manufacturing costs ahead of future industrial deployment in fusion energy applications.

"The contract is an important validation of our expertise in tungsten processing and additive manufacturing. It demonstrates our ability to compete for and win strategically important development projects that support the future industrialization of fusion energy technologies," says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt.

Fusion energy is one of Freemelt's strategic growth markets. Through its Production Systems business, Freemelt develops application expertise, process know-how and material knowledge in close collaboration with customers and research organisations. This knowledge can subsequently support industrialization activities within the company's Manufacturing business.

The new contract further strengthens Freemelt's position in the European fusion ecosystem and demonstrates Freemelt's growing recognition as a partner in the field of advanced tungsten applications. The contract builds on previous collaborations with F4E in tungsten development and material research.

The contract also highlights Freemelt's expanding role in the fusion value chain. The company recently received an order from F4E with a base value of SEK 55 million to manufacture and deliver >30,000 tungsten-based fusion components for the JT-60SA fusion experiment. This success is demonstrating the growing industrial demand for advanced tungsten components and additive manufacturing capabilities within the fusion sector, exploiting 3D printing production methods applied to high melting point metals.

The new contract and the manufacturing order reinforce Freemelt's position across the fusion value chain, from material and process development to industrial manufacturing of qualified advanced metal components. This is fully aligned with the company's ambition to build Europe's industrial platform for qualified advanced metal components.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO

daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com

070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor

Eminova Fondkomission AB

adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt builds Europe's industrial platform for advanced metal components. Through a combination of advanced E-PBF technology (Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion), materials expertise and industrial manufacturing capacity, Freemelt supports customers within MedTech, defense, fusion and other advanced industrial verticals.

The company offers two complementary business lines: Production Systems and Manufacturing. Production Systems offers advanced E-PBF application development and aftermarket services to customers building inhouse additive manufacturing capacity. Manufacturing focuses on advanced metal components, supporting customers with component design, process development, qualification, inspection and industrial delivery.

By combining technology leadership with industrial manufacturing capability, Freemelt expands its footprint in the value chain. The company's ambition is to build a stronger, more resilient and recurring business while establishing a European platform for additive manufacturing in metals.

Freemelt was founded in 2017 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at www.freemelt.com.