SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech Energy has appointed Pontus Andersson as permanent CFO

Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) today announces that Pontus Andersson has accepted a permanent position as CFO of the Soltech Group starting on January 1, 2027. Until then, he will continue in his current role as interim CFO for the Soltech Group.

Strong financial competence for the next phase

Pontus Andersson took on the role of interim CFO on April 20, 2026. He has previous experience from the listed environment and held CFO roles at Nelly and Lyko. Since joining Soltech, the focus has been on strengthening the Group's financial structure, cash flow and follow-up as part of the company's ongoing work to create a stable platform.

"I am very pleased that Pontus has chosen to continue his journey within Soltech in the role of our permanent CFO. He has quickly adapted into the business and shown the competence, experience and leadership required to support the Group's continued development with a clear focus on financial discipline. Pontus is an important part of our continued work that is required to support the Group's continued development", Leif Göransson, interim CEO.

The permanent position ensures continuity in the financial leadership as Soltech continues its work to strengthen profitability and create long-term shareholder value.

"I look forward to continuing my work within Soltech and am pleased to be entrusted with taking on the role of CFO on a permanent basis. Soltech has great potential and we have begun important work to create a stable platform for increased future profitability in the Group. Together, we will continue to develop the business, strengthen financial management and create long-term value for our shareholders, Pontus Andersson."



For more information, please contact:

Leif Göransson, interim CEO of Soltech Energy

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

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