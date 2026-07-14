SolTech Energy Sweden AB: E-Mobility awarded framework agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration for the expansion of EV charging infrastructure - contract value of up to SEK 28 million

Soltech company E-Mobility has been awarded a framework agreement by the Swedish Transport Administration for the design, installation and commissioning of electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the authority's properties across Sweden. The framework agreement has a potential contract value of approximately SEK 28 million. The collaboration will commence during the summer and initially runs for a period of two years, with an option to extend for an additional two years.

Based in Borlänge, E-Mobility specializes in all types of charging infrastructure, electrical installations and solar energy solutions, servicebinstallations" property owners, private individuals and the public sector. Through the new framework agreement, the company has been commissioned to deliver turnkey solutions covering design and engineering, electrical installations, civil works, cable installation and adaptations to existing electrical infrastructure.

In addition to the charging infrastructure itself, the solutions also include preparations for features such as load balancing, connected systems, payment solutions and other services that enable efficient operation and use of the facilities. The Swedish Transport Administration will call off additional services and installations as needed throughout the contract period.

"This is an important milestone for us. Being awarded a framework agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration is a strong endorsement that our services are both competitive and quality assured. The Swedish Transport Administration is making a significant investment in electrification, and we are proud that E-Mobility has been entrusted to contribute to that development. We look forward to building a long-term partnership with an important public sector organization by delivering charging solutions that meet future demands for both performance and user experience," says Martin Göteson, CEO of E-Mobility.

The framework agreement enables the Swedish Transport Administration to procure assignments on an ongoing basis throughout the contract period. Installations will be carried out at multiple locations across Sweden as the authority's charging infrastructure needs continue to evolve.

Through this agreement, E-Mobility further strengthens its position within charging infrastructure and continues to contribute to Sweden's transition towards a more electrified transport system. The company's comprehensive offering, covering everything from planning and engineering to completed turnkey facilities, meets the growing demand for resilient and scalable charging infrastructure among both public and private sector clients.

For more information contact:

Samuel Lakén, PR Lead, Soltech Energy Sweden

E-mail: samuel.laken@soltechenergy.com

Phone: +46 73- 705 69 61

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

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Martin Götesson press photo