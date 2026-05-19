SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech Energy Solutions enters into Norway - to build Norway's largest BESS in co-location with wind power

Soltech Energy Solutions has signed an agreement for the construction of Norway's largest battery park, in connection to wind turbines, for Måkaknuten outside Stavanger in Norway. The agreement includes a battery storage of 11.3 MW/22.6 MWh and a ten-year operation and maintenance agreement. The total order value for construction and additional operating agreements amounts to approximately SEK 55 million. The deal marks the company's entry into the Norwegian market for large-scale battery storage and is a continued step in Soltech Energy Solutions' Nordic expansion after previous establishments in Finland and Denmark. The project is developed in collaboration with Norsk ESS and the client is ewz Måkaknuten Vind AS, which is owned by ewz, a municipally owned utility company in Zürich.

Soltech Energy Solutions offers complete solutions for advanced energy solutions such as large-scale battery parks and solar power plants. The offer includes design, construction and commissioning, which is often supplemented with long-term operation and maintenance agreements in which the company manages and optimizes energy assets for its customers.

The agreement in Norway covers the planning, design, construction and commissioning of the battery park within the wind farm. Soltech Energy Solutions has also received a long-term operation and maintenance agreement that extends over 10 years. This entails responsibility for the battery park's ongoing operation, monitoring and optimization with the aim of ensuring stable performance, high availability and efficient energy use. This is carried out through daily work with proactive maintenance, incident reporting and continuous optimization.

"This is an important deal for us and marks a clear entry into the Norwegian market for large-scale battery installations co-located with wind farms. By taking an overall responsibility, from design and construction to long-term operation and maintenance, we can ensure that the battery park delivers a stable and high performance over time. It is also another important step in our Nordic expansion, where we continue to establish ourselves in large-scale energy storage and power plant control," says Zen Dinha, Business Engineer at Soltech Energy Solutions.

Norway's first battery park in co-location to wind turbines

Måkaknuten will be Norway's first and largest battery storage project to be co-located with wind power, marking an important milestone for the development of flexible and sustainable energy infrastructure in the region.

The project has been developed in close collaboration with several involved stakeholders and all necessary permits have been obtained to start the construction. The construction is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2026, while commissioning and handover are expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026.

For more information contact:

Samuel Lakén, PR Lead, Soltech Energy Sweden

E-mail: samuel.laken@soltechenergy.com

Phone: +46 73- 705 69 61

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

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