SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech Energy continues to make leadership changes and has today appointed a new interim CFO

Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) ("Soltech Energy" or the "Company") has today appointed Pontus Andersson as interim CFO. He will assume his role on April 20, 2026. The appointment follows the leadership change announced April 15 and is part of a crucial investment in building a platform for long-term profitable growth.

Incoming leadership

Pontus was most recently CFO of Sesol and has previously been CFO of Nelly and Lyko. His experience of operating in public environments with extensive reporting and governance standards is well aligned with the expectations of Soltech Energy's Board.

Outgoing leadership

In connection with the management change, CFO Niclas Lundin, together with the Board, mutually agreed to step down from his position. Niclas will continue to work in the business during a transition period to ensure an orderly handover of his areas of responsibility.

Comment from the interim CEO

Leif Göransson, interim CEO:

"When I accepted the role of Interim CEO of Soltech, my ambition was to have CFO support to strengthen our focus on cash flow and profitable growth. I am therefore very pleased that, in connection with the mutual agreement with Niclas to step down, Pontus has accepted the role of Interim CFO of Soltech and is able to join the company immediately. Pontus brings a highly relevant background for this role and the right capabilities to support the company in its transformation."

Comment from the Chairman of the Board

Petteri Saarinen, Chairman of the Board:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Niclas for his valuable contributions over many years. Niclas have showed great dedication and commitment to the company in challenging times and we wish him the best of luck with his future assignments. Today's announcement follows the important leadership change announced April 15 and we are delighted to welcome Pontus, whose experience and demonstrated track record make him well positioned in this role."

For further information, please contact:

Petteri Saarinen, Chairman of the Board, +46-72 224 16 72, petteri.saarinen@soltechenergy.com

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

This information is information that Soltech Energy Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-20 09:05 CEST.

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