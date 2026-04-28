SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech Energy Solutions and Nordic Solar enter into an operation and maintenance agreement for 91.5 MWp Hultsfred Solar Park

Soltech Energy's subsidiary, Soltech Energy Solutions, has signed a five year* operation and maintenance agreement with Nordic Solar regarding 91.5 MWp Hultsfred Solar Park in Sweden. Hultsfred Solar Park consists of 128,912 solar panels and covers an area of approximately 140 hectares, equivalent to almost 200 full-size football fields*. The solar park is owned by Nordic Solar. Soltech Energy Solutions was responsible for technical verification, system integration and final commissioning in the final phase of the project.

Soltech Energy Solutions has been given the operation and maintenance responsibility for the solar park. During the term of the agreement, the Soltech Energy Solutions will have long-term responsibility for the solar park's function, availability and technical performance. The assignment includes 24/7 real-time monitoring, preventive maintenance and optimization to ensure electrical safety, stable production and protection of the installation to secure long-term value.

"A long-term operation and maintenance agreement for a solar park of this size is a prestigious assignment. For owners of large-scale solar parks, availability, reliability and long-term function are crucial and we are proud to take responsibility for Nordic Solar's Hultsfred Solar Park in the phase where the plant's value is realized in practice," says Erik Uddman, Head of Asset Management at Soltech Energy Solutions.

In recent years, Soltech Energy Solutions has developed end to end offerings in the operation, maintenance and long-term management of large-scale solar and battery parks. Both in terms of facilities they have designed and installed themselves, but also through the trust to manage facilities that other actors in the market have built but don't have long-term operational responsibility for.

"We see that the demand for systematic operation and maintenance work is increasing. Both for solar parks and large-scale battery parks as they grow in size and complexity. It will therefore be a central part of our offering. Gaining the trust to manage of one of Sweden's largest solar parks further strengthens our position as a leading company player in long-term ownership, management and optimization of large-scale energy plants," concludes Erik Uddman.

*The agreement is entered into for an initial term of two (2) years, with an option to extend for an additional three (3) years

** full-size football pitch estimated at 7,140 sqm

For more information contact:

Samuel Lakén, PR Lead, Soltech Energy Sweden

E-mail: samuel.laken@soltechenergy.com

Phone: +46 73- 705 69 61

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

Image Attachments

Soltech Energy/Nordic Solar

Hultsfred Solar Park/Nordic Solar