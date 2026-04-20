SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech Energy Solutions takes the next step in its Nordic expansion through installation and commissioning project for DSV in Denmark - order value of SEK 10 million

After recently announcing its entry into Finland, Soltech Energy Solutions is now taking the next step in its Nordic expansion. Through an assignment for the international logistics company DSV, Soltech Energy Solutions is by this established in Denmark and will carry out preparatory groundwork, installation and commissioning of an 18 MWh battery park in Horsens, Denmark. The project has an order value of approximately SEK 10 million.

The assignment for DSV in Horsens includes preparatory work, technical installation and commissioning of the battery park. In the project, Soltech Energy Solutions is responsible for installation preparation and finalization of the project. This further strengthens the company's role in optimization, refinement and commissioning of large-scale energy storage solutions. The battery hardware is procured separately by the customer DSV.

The establishment in Denmark takes place shortly after Soltech Energy Solutions recently announced its entry into Finland and represents another step in the company's ambition to develop its operations in the Nordic region.

"It feels great to be able to this first large project in Denmark. DSV takes responsibility for its energy supply and works actively to strengthen both the resilience and efficiency of its facilities. With this we will show how our expertise in installation, commissioning and optimization can help translate these ambitions into profitable solutions. The project also marks an important step in our continued Nordic expansion," says Zen Dinha, Business Engineer at Soltech Energy Solutions.



Soltech Energy Solutions works with the development, construction, optimization and management of large-scale energy systems for property owners, industry, and other organizations in the global energy market. The company's services include energy storage, system integration, smart control, large-scale solar energy solutions, as well as operation, maintenance, monitoring and technical optimization throughout the life cycle.

The offer fits well into the intersection of several macro trends, in which increased need for resilient energy systems and demands for long-term financial profitability are driving demand for more advanced, optimized and professionally managed energy solutions that help the company's customers navigate in a rapidly changing energy landscape.

For more information contact:

Samuel Lakén, PR Lead, Soltech Energy Sweden

E-mail: samuel.laken@soltechenergy.com

Phone: +46 73- 705 69 61

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

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Zen Dinha