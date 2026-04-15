SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech Energy appoints new interim CEO to drive turnaround and build a platform for long-term profitable growth

The board of directors of Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) ("Soltech Energy" or the "Company") has today appointed Leif Göransson as interim CEO. Leif will assume his role on April 16, 2026. The appointment is part of a crucial investment in building a platform for long-term profitable growth.

Background and motivation

The board has concluded that new leadership is needed in Soltech Energy in the CEO role. Leif has proven experience from turnaround and change management assignments, which the board believes is crucial for Soltech Energy's current situation. His immediate focus will be to stabilize the business, improve cash flows and profitability, with the aim of creating a solid foundation for long-term profitable growth.

Incoming leadership

Leif Göransson has a solid background in running successful turnaround and transformation programs in businesses facing challenging circumstances. Leif Göransson has been interim CEO of Umia and before that CEO of Eltel Sweden. His experience of operating in public environments with extensive reporting and governance standards is well aligned with the expectations of Soltech Energy's board.

Outgoing leadership

In connection with the management change, CEO Patrik Hahne have, together with the board mutually agreed to step down from his position. Patrik will continue to work in the business during a transition period to ensure an orderly handover of his areas of responsibility.

Comment from the Chairman of the Board

Petteri Saarinen, Chairman of the Board:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Patrik for his significant contribution over many years. Patrik has led Soltech with commitment and determination during a challenging period. At the same time, the Board sees a need for new leadership with experience in running extensive turnaround and transformation programs. We are very pleased to welcome Leif on board, his skills and track record are well suited to lead the company through this phase."



The Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors has also decided that the date of the 2026 Annual General Meeting will be 30 June 2026. Notice of the meeting will be issued in accordance with the Companies Act and the Articles of Association.

The annual report for the financial year 2025 is scheduled to be published on 9 June 2026. These decisions are made in the context of giving the incoming CEO sufficient time to familiarize himself with the company's operations and financial position prior to the Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Petteri Saarinen, Chairman of the Board, +46-72 224 16 72, petteri.saarinen@soltechenergy.com

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

This information is information that Soltech Energy Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-15 18:45 CEST.

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