SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Announcement From Annual General Meeting In SolTech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

The 2026 annual general meeting ("AGM") of Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) ("Soltech" or the "Company") was held today on 30 June 2026 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet in Soltech and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of profit

The AGM resolved that no dividend would be paid to the shareholders and that the year result would be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The board of directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Election of remuneration, the board of directors, auditor and chairman of the board

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the AGM resolved that the remuneration to the board of directors is to be SEK 2,100,000 in total, excluding remuneration for committee work, and shall be paid to the board of directors in the following amounts:

SEK 300,000 for each of the directors and SEK 600,000 to the chairman (same as previous year).

It was further resolved that the remuneration for committee work shall be paid in the following amounts:

SEK 40,000 for each of the members and SEK 60,000 to the chairman of the audit committee (same as previous year); and

If the board establishes other committees, the fee for each member shall be SEK 40,000 and the fee for the chairman of the committee shall be SEK 60,000 (same as previous year).

It was further resolved that the auditor shall be entitled to a fee in accordance with approved invoice.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the AGM resolved that the board of directors shall consist of six directors. The AGM resolved that the number of auditors shall be one registered audit firm.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, Petteri Saarinen, Joachim Zetterlund, Stefan Ölander, Ove Anebygd, Jacob Langhard-Rosencrantz and Thomas Mejdell were re-elected as directors of the board.

Petteri Saarinen was re-elected as chairman of the board.

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was elected as the Company auditor. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has announced that Claes Sjödin will continue to act as main responsible auditor.

Amendment of the articles of association

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that the limits for the number of shares and share capital in the articles of association be changed from a minimum of 375,000,000 shares and a maximum of 1,500,000,000 shares, to a minimum of 625,000,000 shares and a maximum of 2,500,000,000 shares, and that the Company's share capital be changed from a minimum of SEK 18,750,000 and a maximum of SEK 75,000,000 to a minimum of SEK 31,250,000 and a maximum of SEK 125,000,000.

Authorization for the board to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors during the period up until the next annual general meeting to, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue shares, warrants or convertibles with the right to subscribe for and convert for shares, respectively, with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, within the limits of the articles of association, to be paid in cash, in kind and/or by way of set-off.

For more information, please contact:

Leif Göransson, interim CEO, Soltech Energy Sweden AB

Mail: leif.goransson@soltechenergy.com

Pontus Andersson, interim CFO, Soltech Energy Sweden AB

Mail: pontus.andersson@soltechenergy.com

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

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