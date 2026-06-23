SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech Energy Solutions signs operation and maintenance agreement for two battery parks in Denmark for a total of 132 MWh

The Soltech company, Soltech Energy Solutions, has signed an operations and maintenance agreement with the Danish energy company Copenhagen Energy. The agreement extends over a two-year period and covers two battery parks located just outside Copenhagen with a total capacity of 132 MWh. This is a continued step in Soltech's Nordic expansion and strengthens its presence in the country.

Soltech Energy Solutions offers complete solutions for advanced energy solutions such as large-scale battery parks and solar energy installations. The company's offering includes engineering, design, construction and commissioning of large scale installations. After completion, long-term operation and maintenance agreements are often signed where Soltech manages and optimizes the energy assets for its customers.

The assignment for Copenhagen Energy involves long-term operation and maintenance responsibility for the function, availability and technical performance of the Ringsted and Vemmelev battery parks. This is done through preventive maintenance, real-time monitoring and continuous optimization in order to ensure stable production and protect the long-term value and profitability of the installation.

"The confidence to be entrusted with the operation and maintenance responsibility for some of Denmark's largest battery parks is an important step for us and a "feather in the cap" for Soltech. It also confirms that our growing offering in the management of large-scale energy assets is competitive, both in Sweden and internationally. Now we look forward to ensuring optimal operation and profitability for Copenhagen Energy's magnificent battery parks," says Erik Uddman, Strategic Account Manager, Soltech Energy Solutions.

Denmark, like Sweden, has a rapidly growing share of electricity from wind and solar, which creates increasing variations in both production and electricity prices. Large-scale battery storage (BESS) is used to smooth out these fluctuations by storing excess electricity when production is high and delivering it back to the system when demand increases. In Denmark, battery parks can participate in several revenue streams, for example through ancillary service markets and electricity trading, making them an important part of the flexibility and stability of the modern electricity system.

" Soltech Energy Solutions has a strong track record in BESS projects in Sweden. Thanks to their solid expertise in the operation, monitoring, and maintenance of BESS systems, we chose them as our partner for our first BESS projects" says Jasmin Bejdic, CEO & Co-Founder at Copenhagen Energy.

For more information contact:

Samuel Lakén, PR Lead, Soltech Energy Sweden

E-mail: samuel.laken@soltechenergy.com

Phone: +46 73- 705 69 61

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

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