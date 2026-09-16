Enea AB: DrayTek Partners with Enea to Enhance Next-Generation Cybersecurity Platforms

Hsinchu, Taiwan and Stockholm, Sweden - DrayTek, a global provider of business networking and cybersecurity solutions, and Enea, a global specialist in telecom and cybersecurity software, today announced a strategic collaboration to increase visibility into applications and strengthen threat detection across future DrayTek networking and cybersecurity platforms.

As business networks become more complex, organizations need greater visibility into applications and network activities to strengthen security, improve performance, and simplify operations. Through this collaboration, DrayTek will leverage Enea's advanced application intelligence technology to deliver enhanced application identification capabilities, giving IT teams greater visibility into the applications operating across their networks.

Enea's Qosmos ixEngine, will be integrated into DrayTek's next-generation high-performance cybersecurity platforms, enhancing application identification and network visibility.

In addition, DrayTek plans to deploy the Enea Qosmos TD SDK in its upcoming high-performance cybersecurity platform, providing advanced threat detection and protection capabilities to help organizations respond more effectively to evolving cyber threats.

"As AI accelerates both the volume and complexity of cyber threats, network visibility has never been more essential to effective cybersecurity", says Osvaldo Aldao, CTO at Enea. "By integrating Enea's content and application intelligence, DrayTek will be able to detect diverse AI traffic types, strengthen protection against evolving threats, and make faster, better-informed decisions."

Enea's application intelligence and threat detection technologies are trusted by telecom operators and enterprises worldwide. Through continuously updated application signatures, advanced traffic analysis techniques, and threat detection capabilities, the technology accurately identifies thousands of applications and services while helping organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

"This collaboration represents another milestone in DrayTek's ongoing commitment to delivering intelligent networking and cybersecurity solutions that help businesses, service providers, educational institutions, and distributed organizations build more secure, visible, and manageable networks" says Alan Wen, CEO of DrayTek.

Enea Media Inquiries:

Contact: Claire Murphy

Email: Claire.murphy@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a global specialist in advanced telecom and cybersecurity software, with a vision to make the world's communication safer and more efficient. Through continuous innovation, Enea's solutions help secure, optimize, and monetize communication services. The company serves over 300 customers in more than 100 countries, including telecom operators, communication platform providers, cybersecurity vendors, and government organizations. Every day, more than 3 billion people rely on Enea software for seamless connectivity between people, businesses, and connected devices. Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To learn more, visit www.enea.com

About DrayTek

DrayTek is a global provider of business networking and cybersecurity solutions, delivering secure, reliable, and easy-to-manage connectivity for SMBs, enterprises, service providers, and distributed organizations worldwide. Its portfolio includes routers, firewalls, VPN solutions, switches, wireless access points, centralized management platforms, and cloud-based security services.