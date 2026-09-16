

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK homebuilder Barratt Redrow plc (BTRW.L) on Wednesday reported higher profit for fiscal 2026, mainly helped by revenue growth.



Profit before tax from continuing operations rose to £363.5 million from £273.7 million a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, adjusted pre-tax profit rose to £525 million from £521.9 million a year ago.



Excluding the impact of fair value adjustments recognised as a result of the acquisition of Redrow plc, adjusted profit before tax and the impact of PPA adjustments, was £572.8 million, down from £617.2 million in the prior year.



Operating profit increased to £444.3 million from £285.5 million last year. Adjusted operating profit grew to £550.3 million from £500.1 million.



Adjusted operating profit before the impact of PPA adjustments edged up to £598.1 million from £595.4 million.



Profit for the period, attributable to owners of the company, increased to £243.2 million or 16.8p per share from £186.0 million or 13.3p in the prior year.



Adjusted profit, however, declined to £370.6 million or 25.7p per share from £373.2 million or 26.7p per share a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per basic share before the impact of PPA adjustments rose to 17.1p from 13.6p.



Revenue from continuing operations grew to £6.055 billion from £5.578 billion last year.



The company proposed a final dividend of 1.0p per share for the year, down from 12.1p per share a year ago, payable on October 9 to shareholders on the register as of October9.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, Barratt Redrow now expects total home completions of 17,500 - 17,900, down from the previous outlook of 17,700 - 18,200.



On the LSE, Barratt Redrow shares closed up 0.07% at 276.40 pence on Tuesday.



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