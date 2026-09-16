

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings growth accelerated for the first time in six months during July, according to data released Wednesday by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office.



Average gross earnings grew 7.5 percent annually in July, faster than the 7.1 percent spike in June.



The average gross earnings were HUF 745,492 in July compared to HUF 754,723 in the previous month.



Net earnings increased by 9.1 percent, and real earnings were 7.8 percent higher than a year earlier.



Median gross earnings were HUF 618,200, and median net earnings were HUF 437,900, surpassing the value for the same period of the previous year by 8.5 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively.



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