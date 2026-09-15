NanoXplore Inc.: NanoXplore Reports Results for Its Q4-2026 and Full Year 2026

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported its financial results today for the year ended June 30, 2026.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless stated otherwise.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Q4-2026

Total revenues of $33,905,991 compared to $31,685,923 last year, representing a 7% increase;

Adjusted gross margin 1 on revenues from customers of 22.5% compared to 24.7% last year;

on revenues from customers of 22.5% compared to 24.7% last year; Loss of $1,568,324 compared to a loss of $2,295,472 last year;

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $1,908,431 compared to $2,475,379 last year;

of $1,908,431 compared to $2,475,379 last year; Adjusted EBITDA 2) of $2,049,773 compared to $2,697,655 last year for the Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products segment;

of $2,049,773 compared to $2,697,655 last year for the Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products segment; Adjusted EBITDA 2) loss of $141,342 compared to $222,276 last year for the Battery Cells and Materials segment;

loss of $141,342 compared to $222,276 last year for the Battery Cells and Materials segment; Total liquidity of $30,048,438 as at June 30, 2026, including cash and cash equivalents of $25,048,438;

Total long-term debt of $10,554,435 as at June 30, 2026, higher by $6,241,511 compared to June 30, 2025.





KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FISCAL YEAR 2026

Total revenues of $117,276,309 compared to $128,918,388 last year, representing a 9% decrease;

Adjusted gross margin 1 on revenues from customers of 21.3% compared to 22.3% last year;

on revenues from customers of 21.3% compared to 22.3% last year; Loss of $11,827,981 compared to a loss of $9,657,120 last year;

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $1,922,206 compared to $6,122,283 last year;

of $1,922,206 compared to $6,122,283 last year; Adjusted EBITDA 2) of $2,149,114 compared to $6,847,826 last year for the Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products segment;

of $2,149,114 compared to $6,847,826 last year for the Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products segment; Adjusted EBITDA2) loss of $226,908 compared to $725,543 last year for the Battery Cells and Materials segment.





FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Based on the visibility we have today and the various initiatives in progress or that will begin to produce returns during the year, we anticipate total revenues for fiscal year 2027 between $130M and $140M. In addition, we expect revenues for fiscal year 2028 between $160M and $170M.

OVERVIEW

Rocco Marinaccio, President & Chief Executive Officer, stated: "After a challenging start to the year, I am pleased overall with our fiscal year 2026 performance. During the year, we had to mitigate significant volume drop by adjusting our operating cost structure while also launching new programs, managing material price increases and setting up a new plant. The entire team delivered great results in a challenging context. Fiscal year 2026 was also a transformative year for NanoXplore. We are in the strongest position we have ever been as a Company - a solid balance sheet, a robust $35 million pipeline of graphene-enhanced Solutions business launching over the next 18 months, and an innovative new product launch in our D Series graphene that is opening entirely new, high-margin markets for the Corporation. In the past year we launched our state-of-the-art facility in Statesville, North Carolina, supplying Club Car, formalized our partnership with Chevron Phillips Chemical, supplying an innovative lubricant additive for the oil and gas industry, and achieved our best safety record in Company history, reducing our total recordable injury frequency by two-thirds. Looking ahead, we see high-margin opportunities commercializing in fiscal year 2027 across insulating foams, thin films, and drilling fluids. We have also sharpened VoltaXplore's strategy around the market where our cell technology is most differentiated and where we can capture the most value: supplying high-performance cells to defence and other high-power, high-energy applications such as UAVs - a fast-growing North American market with very few domestic suppliers. Combined with the stability of our graphene-enhanced Solutions business, we anticipate fiscal 2027 revenue growth between 11-20%, with revenues between $130 million and $140 million, and expect to deliver positive free cash flow - which would represent record highs for NanoXplore."

(1) Adjusted gross margin is a non-IFRS measure and a reconciliation can be found in the "Overall Results" section.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and a reconciliation can be found in the "Overall Results" section.

BUSINESS UPDATE

During the year ended June 30, 2026, the Corporation continued to focus on developing markets for its graphene products as well as downstream pre-mixed additives, masterbatches, concentrates and products that facilitate customer adoption. In this regard, the Corporation has been successful integrating GrapheneBlack into multiple product streams, both internally and externally, and has also advanced its D-Series dry-processed graphene platform for applications where different graphene characteristics are required. Through this market development work, the Corporation has determined that a single graphene product is not expected to deliver optimal performance across all applications, and that tailoring graphene characteristics to specific end-use requirements is an important differentiator of its manufacturing platform. The Corporation continues to engage with potential customers who are validating GrapheneBlack, D-Series graphene, and related graphene-enhanced masterbatches, concentrates, and products.

Commercial Update

Drilling fluids

On September 18, 2025, the Corporation announced the signing of a multi-year supply agreement with Chevron Phillips Chemical Company ("CP Chem") for the sale of TriboGraf, the Corporation's proprietary carbon product used as a formulation additive in drilling fluids to increase lubricity. This was the culmination of over 18 months of collaborative work between the companies through lab tests and well trials that produced exceptional results by significantly reducing costs to the operators by saving approximately 20% drilling time and wear on drilling equipment. This formulation is marketed by CP Chem as NanoSlide-

Following the exceptional performance of NanoSlide in well trials, CP Chem initially expected near-term commercial activity that would have resulted in additional product shipments by the Corporation. However, CP Chem subsequently advised the Corporation that the anticipated customer opportunity did not proceed because CP Chem lost a major customer due to customer-specific commercial considerations unrelated to the performance of NanoSlide. As a result, the timing of additional product shipments by the Corporation has shifted to the qualification and adoption timelines of CP Chem's broader prospective customer base. As of the date of this MD&A, CP Chem has shipped NanoSlide samples to multiple prospective customers for evaluation, and all customers that have completed laboratory testing have confirmed that NanoSlide performs as intended. These results continue to support the technical value proposition demonstrated during the initial well trials. The next phase of customer evaluation involves well trials, which are the key determinant in advancing toward commercial adoption. Although commercialization has progressed more slowly than initially anticipated due to the loss of this initial customer opportunity, CP Chem and NanoXplore remain confident that NanoSlide is a high-performance, cost-effective lubricant with significant market potential. As prospective customers continue to advance through testing and qualification, the companies believe NanoSlide remains well positioned for broader market adoption.

Insulating foams

Several years ago, the Corporation initiated a development program with a Fortune 500 producer of insulating foam products to enhance thermal insulation performance through the incorporation of graphene. The formulation is currently being optimized ahead of final plant trials anticipated in early 2027. Insights gained through this collaboration have enabled the Corporation to expand its market development activities across the insulating foam sector, resulting in ongoing projects with leading manufacturers that collectively account for approximately 80% of the North American market.

Some of these programs are expected to commercialize during fiscal year 2027. One major customer intends to replace its current additive in some of its products with the Corporation's product and is currently finalizing approvals to begin purchasing volumes for an immediate conversion. Based upon the customer's preliminary demand indications, the Corporation anticipates approximately 1,000 MT per year of masterbatch, at a 30% graphene loading, in the first full year of production with the potential for additional volume growth thereafter.

Additionally, the Corporation recently signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with a leading global material supplier in the field of polyurethane ("PU") foams. Pursuant to the term of the LOI, this partner is expected to purchase graphene powder from the Corporation and produce shelf-stable graphene dispersions in polyol, which are used in the manufacture of PU foams. This partner maintains an extensive customer base across the United States and Europe and has helped identify a significant opportunity in the European foam market, where graphene may reduce or replace a commonly used halogenated flame retardant that is facing increasing regulatory scrutiny as the market transitions toward more sustainable and non-halogenated alternatives.

Industrial and Consumer plastic films

On June 15, 2026, the Corporation announced a technical innovation in partnership with Techmer PM LLC ("Techmer"), its longstanding partner on graphene enhancements for plastics.

Industrial plastic films encompass landscape liners, protective films, pallet wraps, heavy-duty plastic bags and other industrial liners. Consumer plastic films encompass trash bags and a variety of (non-food) consumer packaging. These applications represent a substantial addressable market for graphene-enhanced materials, given the scale of film production and the industry's ongoing focus on material reduction, recycled content and improved product performance.

This innovation has demonstrated more than 70% improvement in mechanical strength and may enable film producers to reduce film thickness by up to 20% while maintaining tensile, tear, and puncture performance. The innovation also has the potential to increase the amount of recycled content that can be incorporated into film formulations without sacrificing performance, a critical advancement for packaging manufacturers navigating increasingly stringent sustainability mandates and circular economy targets. The performance improvements observed to date are believed to result from the distinctive properties of the Corporation's dry-processed graphene (D-Series), which has shown significantly greater benefits in these applications as compared to liquid-phase-processed graphene materials (X-Series).

Techmer's broad and diversified customer base provides the Corporation with immediate access to a wide range of potential applications within the industry. Following the announcement in June 2026, several of Techmer's customers have requested and received samples for testing and evaluation. The Corporation expects a number of these opportunities to advance through the qualification process in the coming months, which could support commercial adoption. Accordingly, the Corporation currently anticipates graphene orders to begin in the second half of fiscal year 2027.

The global plastic bag industry is a multi billion-dollar market and represents a meaningful opportunity for the Corporation to increase graphene adoption in plastic film applications. The Corporation continues to work with industry participants, including leading brands such as Hefty and Glad, to demonstrate the performance advantages that graphene can provide in high-volume film applications.

While the inclusion rate of graphene in these applications is typically less than 1%, the associated selling price per kilogram is substantially higher than many of the Corporation's existing graphene products. Accordingly, successful commercialization of these applications could provide access to high-volume end markets while generating a higher margin profile relative to the Corporation's traditional graphene product portfolio.

Conductive graphene

On May 5, 2026, the Corporation announced the launch of xGnP D500-HP, a high-purity graphene powder engineered for highly conductive applications, including energy storage, conductive composites, advanced electronics and other applications where carbon black is currently a dominant conductive additive. D500-HP demonstrates the strength of the Corporation's graphene manufacturing platform and Corporation's ability to tailor graphene characteristics to the requirements of specific end-use applications. Through its development work, the Corporation has determined that different applications may require graphene materials with different characteristics, and that a single graphene product is not expected to deliver optimal performance across all target markets. For example, the Corporation's X-series GrapheneBlack product did not provide the level of conductivity required for certain highly conductive applications, leading to the development of D500-HP for these markets.

The Corporation currently sells conductive graphene to an Asian customer and is working with several others on commercial opportunities that are expected to materialize over the course of the coming fiscal year. In these applications, graphene may be used on its own or in combination with carbon black, where even partial replacement of carbon black has the potential to deliver enhanced conductivity, mechanical performance or other functional benefits. Products serving this market command a wide range of selling prices depending on performance requirements and specifications and are expected to generate a higher margin profile relative to the Corporation's traditional graphene product portfolio. As a result, successful commercialization in conductive applications could represent a meaningful growth opportunity for the Corporation, particularly in energy storage and other markets requiring high-performance conductive materials.

Graphene-enhanced molded thermoplastics

On November 12, 2025, the Corporation announced the award and start of production of molded thermoplastic parts for Club Car LLC ("Club Car"). This new customer in the recreational products market provides diversification from the transportation industry. Based on historical program performance in this market, the Corporation expects to benefit from a relatively stable and predictable level of annual demand going forward. The success of this program has also created additional opportunities within the recreational products market, and the Corporation is currently engaged in discussions with other potential customers regarding prospective commercial opportunities.

Since the end of fiscal Q1-2026, sales volumes for Paccar and Volvo have steadily increased. While volume levels remain below fiscal years 2024 and 2025, they continue to increase and provide NanoXplore with steadily increasing revenue. New Volvo programs awarded to the Corporation and expected to start part production in the second half of fiscal year 2027 have been delayed by Volvo and are now expected to begin during fiscal year 2028. The Corporation expects to generate annual revenue of approximately $25M at mature volumes from these 2 programs.

In January 2026, the Corporation was awarded a new program from Volvo to produce sheet molded compound parts ("SMC") with expected annual revenues of $9-10M at mature volumes. This award includes tooling revenues which began recognition this past quarter and are expected to conclude in late fiscal 2027 or early fiscal 2028 with part production expected to start during fiscal year 2028. The Corporation intends to produce the part with graphene-enhanced SMC material.

Graphene-enhanced recycled plastics



Recycled plastics are an increasingly important input for industrial and consumer products as customers respond to sustainability mandates, circular-economy targets, and demand for lower-emission materials. The recycling process inherently degrades the mechanical performance of the polymer. The addition of graphene can restore these lost properties, allowing recycled content to be used in applications that would otherwise require virgin resin. Both post-consumer and post-industrial recycled streams can benefit from the addition of graphene. This capability benefits the Corporation directly through its subsidiary, Canuck Compounders Inc., which supplies recycled compounds, as well as external customers seeking to increase recycled content in their products without sacrificing performance.

The addition of the Corporation's dry-processed graphene (D-series) has created additional opportunities in this area. Certain applications that were not previously achievable, based on their technical requirements, are now possible using dry-processed graphene. From the outset of conversations with Club Car, the intent was not only to supply parts but ultimately to convert certain products to graphene-enhanced recycled compounds. The Corporation is currently working with Club Car on formulations with the goal of matching or exceeding the performance and quality of the current product. The Corporation expects conversion to graphene-enhanced recycled compounds to begin in early calendar 2027 with our graphene and recycled compounds from Canuck Compounders.

Finally, developments in graphene-enhanced recycled compounds since the acquisition of Canuck Compounders is expected to replace carbon black in the majority of the product offerings, improving mechanical performance while supporting customers' sustainability objectives.

VoltaXplore Update

VoltaXplore Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation. Through VoltaXplore, the Corporation manufactures silicon-based, graphene-enhanced lithium-ion battery cells. VoltaXplore operates a 1 MWh cylindrical battery production facility in Montréal, Québec, producing cells in the 21700 format. The cells are designed for high energy density and high-power applications to address the common stability and cycle life challenges associated with high-silicon anodes. Additionally, the recently improved tab configuration reduces the internal resistance of the cell, supporting both high-power and high-energy performance. VoltaXplore can adjust cell design and materials to meet specific customer energy-storage requirements.

During the year, management undertook a strategic review of VoltaXplore and refocused the business on validated near-term market opportunities in drone and defence applications. Consistent with the Corporation's capital-protection discipline and capital-allocation objectives, VoltaXplore has been restructured to operate under a specialty model focused on selected target markets. The repositioning is supported by growing demand for domestically produced battery cells driven by trade and geopolitical developments, as well as the procurement preferences and requirements for Canadian-manufactured products.

The repositioning represents a shift from VoltaXplore's earlier focus on electric-vehicle applications toward defence and dual-use platforms. Targeted end markets include UAVs, UGVs, portable electronics, and other applications serving Canadian and U.S. defence customers.

VoltaXplore's existing production capability has enabled it to begin supplying cells to interested parties for testing and qualification. VoltaXplore's technology development has been supported by contributions under federal programs, including Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program and the National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program ("IRAP"), both of which remain active.

For fiscal 2027, VoltaXplore intends to continue pursuing additional grants and subsidies. It is also seeking to leverage its Canadian operations in order to supply the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence (DND), and other Government of Canada purchasers, either directly or through its partners and customers, typically module and pack manufacturers, with whom letters of intent have been executed.

Strategic and investment plan update

During Q4 of fiscal year 2026, the Corporation completed its investments previously outlined in November 2022.

As part of its strategic and investment plan:

1) During fiscal year 2024, the Corporation was awarded three programs from two existing customers, one large commercial vehicle OEM and one industrial equipment manufacturer, to supply exterior parts of vehicles. These components are used in both internal combustion engines and electric vehicles. Production for the first program started during the summer of 2025 in our Newton, NC plant while the start of production for the other two programs is planned for fiscal year 2028. These programs generally last for a period of 10 years.



2) During fiscal year 2024, the Corporation was asked by one of our customers to expand its Saint-Clotilde-de-Beauce facility to allow for a capacity expansion of a graphene-enhanced part we currently supply. This expansion was completed in May 2025. The expansion was mostly paid for by our customer but while volumes during fiscal year 2026 have increased, the capacity currently remains underutilized. The expansion costs were approximately $8M, of which $5M was paid by the customer.



3) Part of the strategic plan is the active anode materials ("CSPG") and dry-process graphene initiative. The objective of CSPG production was to create a graphite waste stream that would be financially beneficial for ultra low-cost graphene production. Despite having obtained financial support intentions from both Provincial and Federal governments, the changes over the last year in the economic and geopolitical landscape have caused a reduction in the financial viability of such an investment interest from potential customers to enter into binding agreements. In January 2026, the Corporation made the strategic decision to not pursue this part of the initiative and focus solely on dry-process graphene. Instead, the Corporation has chosen to explore alternative sources for waste-stream graphite that could potentially be available in North America in the future. This new direction will avoid an estimated $100M investment while still securing low-cost graphite by-product ideal for ultra low-cost dry-process graphene production.



4) In September 2025, the Corporation started a new lease for a plant in Statesville, NC as part of the US expansion of graphene-enhanced composite parts manufacturing and began generating sales in October 2025.



R&D Improvement: Large-Scale Dry Process Manufacturing

During the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, the Corporation continued to advance the development and scale-up commissioning of its novel dry-exfoliation manufacturing process. The resulting dry-exfoliated products, branded GrapheneBlack xGnP D-Series, are intended to address markets that are largely complementary to those served by the Corporation's liquid-phase exfoliation products (X-Series), with limited overlap in application.

Based on management's current estimates, the dry process is expected to require approximately 40% less capital expenditure and approximately one-quarter of the floor space required for an equivalent liquid-phase facility.

The Corporation reported the installation of one production module for dry-process graphene. The mechanical and electrical work has been completed on schedule and within budget. Depending on product grade, the line is designed to deliver annual production capacity of up to 1,000 tonnes.

The dry process eliminates several manufacturing steps required in liquid-phase production, including washing and drying. Management believes this simpler manufacturing sequence, combined with reduced water consumption, may result in lower unit production costs for certain grades of D-Series products and a reduced environmental footprint relative to the liquid-phase process. These cost reductions are expected to bring the Corporation's production costs closer to those of traditional carbon additives, such as specialty carbon blacks.

The underlying technology is protected by several granted patents held by the Corporation. In internal testing, D-Series graphene has improved certain physical properties of polymers, including electrical conductivity and mechanical properties. Potential end-use applications identified by management include energy storage, recycled plastics, packaging, insulation foams, lightweight composites, plastic pipes, and geosynthetics. Commercial adoption in any of these applications remains subject to customer qualification and validation.

During the period, the Corporation continued sampling D-Series graphene with new and existing customers and advanced product validation activities, including the production of plastic masterbatches and compounds incorporating D-Series graphene and the testing of their mechanical, electrical, and other physical properties. Results to date indicate improved performance relative to currently produced grades in certain target markets, at a lower cost to end users. Management believes these attributes may, if confirmed through final customer qualification, accelerate the adoption of graphene and shorten the sales cycle in markets that were not previously addressable with the X-Series product line.

Financing

On October 30, 2025, the Corporation completed a financing by way of a bought deal private placement of 10,720,350 common shares at a price of $2.40 per share for gross proceeds of $25,728,840. The aggregate issuance costs related to this issuance, including the commission, were $1,441,343 and paid in cash.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering to support future growth by investing in dry-process graphene expansion, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

CEO Succession Plan

On December 4, 2025, Soroush Nazarpour stepped down from his functions as President and Chief Executive Officer and was re-elected to the Board of Directors, at the annual general meeting. Rocco Marinaccio, the Corporation's Chief Operating Officer, has succeed Mr. Nazarpour as President and Chief Executive Officer on the same date. On February 27, 2026, Mr. Nazarpour tendered his resignation to the Board of Directors.

Other Updates

In August 2025, the Corporation was selected to receive up to $2,750,000 over the next 3 years from Natural Resources Canada under the Energy Innovation Program's Battery Industry Acceleration call for proposals for the research and development on the use of Silicon Graphene in ultra-high-power cylindrical battery cells. In April 2026, this amount was increased by approximately $700,000 for a total of $3,450,000.

- NON-IFRS MEASURES

The Corporation prepares its financial statements under IFRS. However, the Corporation considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Corporation. These measures, which the Corporation believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Corporation's performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted gross margin".

The following tables provide a reconciliation of IFRS "Loss" to Non-IFRS "Adjusted EBITDA" and of IFRS "Gross margin" to Non-IFRS "Adjusted Gross margin" for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

IFRS "Loss" to Non-IFRS "Adjusted EBITDA"

Q4-2026

Q4-2025

FY 2026

FY 2025

-

-

-

-

Loss (1,568,324 - (2,295,472 - (11,827,981 - (9,657,120 - Current and deferred income tax expenses (recovery) 107,782 74,950 (1,130,561 - 310,881 Net interest expenses 716,872 131,397 2,103,169 426,882 Foreign exchange (939,678 - (247,986 - (1,013,231 - 417,130 Share-based compensation expenses 335,753 251,878 1,304,040 1,435,365 Non-operational items (1) 99,000 1,600,000 68,000 1,870,000 Depreciation and amortization 3,157,026 2,960,612 12,418,770 11,319,145 Adjusted EBITDA 1,908,431 2,475,379 1,922,206 6,122,283 - From Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products 2,049,773 2,697,655 2,149,114 6,847,826 - From Battery Cells and Materials (141,342 - (222,276 - (226,908 - (725,543 -

(1) Non-operational items consist of professional fees mainly due to debt renegotiation and to prospectuses related fees.

IFRS "Gross margin" to Non-IFRS "Adjusted Gross margin"

Q4-2026 Q4-2025 FY 2026 FY 2025 - - - - Revenues from customers 33,466,068 31,159,203 115,037,976 126,363,218 Cost of sales 25,938,601 23,451,384 90,505,840 98,183,546 Adjusted gross margin 7,527,467 7,707,819 24,532,136 28,179,672 Depreciation (production) 1,984,585 1,801,653 8,189,037 6,817,138 Gross margin 5,542,882 5,906,166 16,343,099 21,362,534

REPORTING SEGMENTS RESULTS

NanoXplore reports its financials in two distinct segments: Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products and Battery Cells and Materials.

Q4-2026 Q4-2025 Variation

FY 2026 FY 2025 Variation

- - - - - - - - From Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products

Revenues 33,657,785 31,578,291 2,079,494 7 - 116,137,935 128,243,848 (12,105,913 - (9 %) Non-IFRS Measure * Adjusted EBITDA 2,049,773 2,697,655 (647,882 - (24 %) 2,149,114 6,847,826 (4,698,712 - (69 %) From Battery Cells and Materials Revenues 248,206 107,632 140,574 131 - 1,138,374 674,540 463,834 69 - Non-IFRS Measure* Adjusted EBITDA (141,342 - (222,276 - 80,934 36 - (226,908 - (725,543 - 498,635 69 -



A. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS VARIANCE ANALYSIS - THREE-MONTH PERIODS



Revenues

Q4-2026 Q4-2025 Variation

Q3-2026 Variation

- - - -

- -

-

Revenues from customers 33,466,068 31,159,203 2,306,865 7 - 31,656,876 1,809,192 6 - Other income 439,923 526,720 (86,797 - (16 %) 690,501 (250,578 - (36 %) Total revenues 33,905,991 31,685,923 2,220,068 7 - 32,347,377 1,558,614 5 -

All revenues are coming from the Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products segment, except for $248,206 of revenues from Other income [Q4-2025 - $83,604 of revenues from customers and $24,028 from Other income] from the Battery Cells and Materials segment.

Revenues from customers increased from $31,159,203 in Q4-2025 to $33,466,068 in Q4-2026. This increase is mainly due to higher volume partially offset by lower tooling revenues.

Other income decreased from $526,720 in Q4-2025 to $439,923 in Q4-2026. The variation is due to grants and refundable tax credits received for Research & Development ("R&D") programs.

Adjusted EBITDA

1)From Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products



The adjusted EBITDA decreased from $2,697,655 in Q4-2025 to $2,049,773 in Q4-2026. The variation is explained as follows:

Adjusted gross margin on revenues from customers decreased by $96,748 compared to last year due to lower tooling revenues (Q4-2025 higher margins on tooling contract close-out);

Lower other income of $310,975;

Higher selling, general & administration expenses and R&D expenses ("Operational expenses") of $339,159 (excluding Non-operational items of $1,600,000 in Q4-2025).





2)From Battery Cells and Materials



The adjusted EBITDA loss improved from $222,276 in Q4-2025 to $141,342 in Q4-2026. The variation is explained by a higher revenue from other income of $224,178 partially offset by lower revenues from customers of $83,604 and higher Operational expenses of $59,640.

B. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS VARIANCE ANALYSIS - YEARS ENDED



Revenues

FY 2026 FY 2025 Variation - - - - Revenues from customers 115,037,976 126,363,218 (11,325,242 - (9 %) Other income 2,238,333 2,555,170 (316,837 - (12 %) Total revenues 117,276,309 128,918,388 (11,642,079 - (9 %)

All revenues are coming from the Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite products segment, except for $127,004 of revenues from customers and $1,011,370 from Other income [FY 2025 - $83,604 and $590,936 respectively] coming from the Battery Cells and Materials segment.

Revenues from customers decreased from $126,363,218 in the last year period to $115,037,976 in the current period. This decrease is mainly due to lower volume and tooling revenues.

Other income decreased from $2,555,170 in the last year period to $2,238,333 in the current period. The variation is due to grants and refundable tax credits received for R&D programs.



Adjusted EBITDA

1)From Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products



The adjusted EBITDA decreased from $6,847,826 in the last year period to $2,149,114 in the current period. The variation is explained as follows:

Adjusted gross margin on revenues from customers decreased by $3,690,936 compared to last year due to lower volume and lower tooling revenues;

Lower Other income of $737,271;

Higher Operational expenses of $68,505 (excluding non-operational items of $1,600,000 in the last year period).





2)From Battery Cells and Materials



The adjusted EBITDA loss improved from a loss of $725,543 in the last year period to $226,908 in the current period. The variation is explained by an increase of revenues from customers and Other income of $43,400 and $420,434 respectively and by lower Operational expenses of $34,801.

C. OTHER



Additional information about the Corporation, including the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 ("MD&A") and the Corporation's consolidated financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (the "financial statements") can be found at www.nanoxplore.ca.

WEBCAST

NanoXplore will hold a webcast today, September 15, 2026, at 5:00 pm EST to review its year ended June 30, 2026. Rocco Marinaccio, CEO and President of NanoXplore, and Pedro Azevedo, Chief Financial Officer, will host the event. To access the webcast please click on the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2id33ypn or you can access through our website in the Investors section under Events and Presentations. A replay of this event can be accessed via the above link or on our website.

ABOUT NANOXPLORE INC.

NanoXplore is the world's largest manufacturer of high-quality, cost-effective graphene, with 4,000 metric tons of annual production capacity in Montreal, Canada. The Company manufactures and supplies high volume graphene powders and provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the energy storage, defense, and industrial markets. The company holds global regulatory approval for unlimited sales volumes of graphene in North America and serves as the lead REACH registrant for graphene in both the EU and the United Kingdom - providing customers with an unmatched combination of scale, quality assurance, and regulatory certainty. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made and on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors deemed appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not facts, but only predications and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "anticipate, "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "foresee", "grow", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "future", "guidance", "may", "predict", "project", "should", "strategy", "target", "will", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in NanoXplore's most recent annual management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which may cause NanoXplore's actual results to differ materially from any projections of future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the uncertain and unpredictable condition of global economy, notably as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, NanoXplore does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact:



Pedro Azevedo

Chief Financial Officer

pedro.azevedo@nanoxplore.ca

Tel: 1 438 476-1973