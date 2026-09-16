TME Pharma NV: TME Pharma CEO Message

TME PHARMA CEO MESSAGE

Berlin, Germany, September 16, 2026, 8.00am CET - TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for brain cancer and eye diseases, today publishes a message from its CEO for the shareholders.

Dear Shareholders,

As I look back on the recent period, one clear feeling dominates: remained confidence in the path we are taking. We fully understand that many of you are eager to see concrete decisions. When reaching a decisive phase, waiting can naturally feel long. However, as you know, thorough negotiations and strategic choices do not happen overnight.

As we move through a pivotal phase for TME Pharma, I would like to share an update on our strategic approach, our financial discipline, and our commitment to long-term value creation.

Our focus remains squarely on securing an outcome that properly reflects the significant potential of our lead asset, NOX-A12.

Executive Alignment & Capital Discipline

My management philosophy across the entities I lead is rooted in absolute alignment with long-term shareholders. We strictly control overhead, and my personal compensation framework is structured to lower cash consumption and to emphasize long-term upside tied directly to company performance and share price appreciation. Furthermore, through direct personal investments and capital contributions, my priority has consistently been to protect existing shareholders from unnecessary dilution wherever possible.

Since June 2025, our disciplined cost-reduction strategy has proven essential. By streamlining our burn rate, we successfully extended our financial runway into the second quarter of 2027. Through the use of standard bond financing, we have maintained a very limited level of dilution since December 2024. This deliberate approach was executed to ensure that TME Pharma retained the independence and time needed to negotiate from a position of strength.

Capitalizing on Market Dynamics

Our capital management strategy was designed to ensure the company was well-positioned as biotech sector sentiment and deal-making dynamics improved. We are observing increasingly positive momentum in the industry, marked by renewed capital flows and strategic demand for clinical-stage assets. TME Pharma is structured to leverage these favorable market conditions for the benefit of our shareholders.

Ongoing Strategic Partnering for NOX-A12

Following our announcement on August 24, 2026, we are continuing our evaluation process. In our discussions with potential partners, our primary focus is to safeguard long-term success. This entails ensuring that the upcoming Phase 2 GLORIA trial is effectively executed under a robust regulatory strategy. In addition, we focus on securing favorable financial terms for our shareholders; a licensing agreement must generate value for shareholders throughout the process so that, in the event of a successful market launch of NOX-A12, we can ultimately benefit from a substantial percentage of peak sales capacity.

We are working diligently to conclude this final assessment phase and look forward to updating the market as soon as a definitive decision has been reached and formal agreements are finalized.

Future additional activities

In addition to our developments with our biotech assets, among which NOX-E36 remains a promising asset, I will continue to apply my knowledge and expertise as an investor to create value for TME Pharma shareholders in other areas as well. TME Pharma is a holding company, making it ideally suited to expand its activities and assets.

We believe that communication with our shareholders is important, but since we only present financial reports on a semi-annual basis, we will choose, if there is enough to report, to keep you informed of developments more frequently through this channel.

Thank you for your continued support and shared vision as we execute these critical strategic milestones.

Sincerely,

Diede van den Ouden

Chief Executive Officer, TME Pharma N.V.

For more information, please contact:

TME Pharma N.V.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO

ir@tmepharma.com

www.tmepharma.com

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases. The Company's lead compounds have been designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair.

TME Pharma has currently 2 main assets for development:

NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer), which is being studied (GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial) in newly-diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. The US FDA and the German BfArM have approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma, and TME Pharma was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe.





was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. NOX-E36 (emapticap pegol, L-RNA aptamer inhibiting CCL2 and related chemokines), which is being evaluated in ophthalmic diseases with a high need for well-tolerated therapies with anti-fibrotic effect.





The Company is currently seeking opportunities to secure the financial resources to unlock the value of NOX-A12 and NOX-E36. These steps include:

Raising funds from alternative sources

Pursuing stable, cash-generating business opportunities to achieve positive operational cash flow for the Company

Leveraging tax loss carry forwards





Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com -

About the GLORIA Study

The GLORIA (NCT04121455) 'ready to go'-study is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy).

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.