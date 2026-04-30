TME Pharma NV: TME Pharma publishes its annual financial results and annual report

TME Pharma publishes its annual financial results and annual report

Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2026, 20.00am CET - TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for brain cancer and eye diseases, announces today its financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The Annual Report 2025, as approved by the management and supervisory boards on April 30, 2025, is available on TME Pharma's website (www.tmepharma.com).

In June 2025, TME Pharma changed its organizational structure to a virtual company structure to allow it to continue pursuing the goals of financing, licensing or M&A transactions focused on its clinical stage assets, NOX-A12 and NOX-E36 while minimizing costs by outsourcing essentially all functions to maintain the programs and conduct industrial partner and investor outreach.

2025 Financial Summary

On December 31, 2025, TME Pharma and its subsidiaries had cash resources of €2 million. In March 2026, TME announced that it had agreed with certain lenders, involved in the May 2025 and August 2025 financing, to extend the maturity of their loans by a further 12 months, extending the cash runway into Q2 2027 taking into consideration the current level of business operations.

As in prior years, TME Pharma has not generated any revenues. The Group - TME Pharma N.V.,TME Pharma AG - does not expect to generate any revenues from any product candidates that it develops until the Group either signs a licensing agreement or obtains regulatory approval and commercializes its products or enters into collaborative agreements with third parties.

The Net loss in 2025 amounted €3.3M (2024: €5.7M). Total equity as of December 31, 2025 is now €1.6M negative (December 31, 2024: €1.6M positive).

Outlook for 2026

At this time, TME Pharma is focusing on securing licensing agreements or partnerships for NOX-A12 and NOX-E36.

As announced in 2025, the company is also exploring alternative sources of revenue and activities as well as financing and partnering solutions for NOX-A12 and NOX-E36. TME Pharma will seek shareholder approval as required for any potential transactions which emerge as part of the new strategy and issue press releases on all material developments.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO of TME Pharma, said: "As a shareholder and as a director, I remain optimistic about the future of TME Pharma. Publications, like in *Nature Communications* on triple therapy for NOX-A12, demonstrates that TME assets could hold significant potential value. It is up to us to realize that value."

For more information, please contact:

TME Pharma N.V.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO

ir@tmepharma.com

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases. The Company's lead compounds have been designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. The Company's two lead assets are:

NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer), which is being studied (GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial) in newly-diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. The US FDA and the German BfArM have approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma, and TME Pharma was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe.





was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. NOX-E36 (emapticap pegol, L-RNA aptamer inhibiting CCL2 and related chemokines), which is being evaluated in ophthalmic diseases with a high need for well-tolerated therapies with anti-fibrotic effect.





The Company, under the leadership of its new CEO, Diede van den Ouden, who joined in the June 2025, and utilizing the virtual company structure it adopted at that time, is currently seeking opportunities to secure the financial resources to unlock the value of NOX-A12 and NOX-E36. These steps include:

Raising funds from alternative sources

Pursuing stable, cash-generating business opportunities to achieve positive operational cash flow for the Company

Leveraging tax loss carry forwards





Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com -

About the GLORIA Study

The GLORIA (NCT04121455) study, currently on hold, is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in the expansion arm in which NOX-A12 is combined with radiotherapy and bevacizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.