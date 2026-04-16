TME Pharma NV: TME Pharma Announces Publication of NOX-A12 "Triple Therapy" Phase 1/2 Expansion Arm A Findings from GLORIA trial in Nature Communications

TME Pharma Announces Publication of NOX-A12 "Triple Therapy" Phase 1/2 Expansion Arm A Findings from GLORIA trial in Nature Communications

Berlin, Germany, April 16, 2026, 08.00am CET - TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for braincancer and eye diseases, is pleased to announce a Nature Communications article on the results from the Phase 1/2 expansion Arm A cohort of the GLORIA trial testing NOX-A12 + radiotherapy + anti-VEGF "triple therapy" in glioblastoma patients.

The article in the scientific peer-reviewed high-impact journal, Nature Communications, describes results of the expansion cohort Arm A in TME Pharma's Phase 1/2 GLORIA trial. In this arm, chemotherapy-resistant (MGMT unmethylated) glioblastoma patients with residual tumor after surgery received NOX-A12 + radiotherapy + anti-VEGF (bevacizumab) "Triple Therapy". The authors noted that overall survival (OS) of patients receiving NOX-A12 Triple Therapy significantly outperformed two different cohorts of similar patients external to the trial who received standard of care treatment, and further noted that due to the conservative trial design, the study "likely underestimates survival compared with most contemporary trials."

As already disclosed in the March 5, 2024 press release, the GLORIA trial has been amended to allow inclusion of 100 additional patients in a randomized, controlled Phase 2 part of the trial composed of 5 additional arms (Expansion Group Arms D through H) to assess three different doses of NOX-A12 in the Triple Therapy, one dose of NOX-A12 + radiotherapy and standard of care. It is planned to initiate this Phase 2 part of the trial once appropriate partnerships are in place.

The findings described in the publication demonstrate the potential and value of TME Pharma's NOX-A12 asset. TME Pharma remains confident in its strategy to search for a strategic partner to outlicense NOX-A12with the goal of bringing NOX-A12 to market authorization. As communicated on January 5, 2026, TME Pharma continues its active discussions with potential partners for the NOX-A12 program.

As indicated in its press release of March 9, 2026, TME Pharma's financial runway now extends to Q2-2027, providing the company with the flexibility to identify the optimal partnership for NOX-A12.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO of TME Pharma, said: "We are encouraged by the publication in Nature Communications, which underscore the scientific validity of our approach. We remain fully committed to bringing NOX-A12 to success and believe that a strategic partnership is the optimal path forward. With our extended cash runway, we are well-positioned to continue our negotiations with potential partners."

The full article can be found for reading through the TME Pharma website. Through the TME Pharma website > Scientific Approach > Scientific Publications and on the landing page.

For more information, please contact:

TME Pharma N.V.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO

ir@tmepharma.com

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases. The Company's lead compounds have been designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. The Company's two lead assets are:

NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer), which is being studied (GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial) in newly-diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. The US FDA and the German BfArM have approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma, and TME Pharma was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe.





was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. NOX-E36 (emapticap pegol, L-RNA aptamer inhibiting CCL2 and related chemokines), which is being evaluated in ophthalmic diseases with a high need for well-tolerated therapies with anti-fibrotic effect.





The Company, under the leadership of its new CEO, Diede van den Ouden, who joined in the June 2025, is currently undertaking a strategic restructuring with the goal of providing the financial resources to unlock the value of NOX-A12 and NOX-E36. These steps include:

Raising funds from alternative sources (€1.7 million raised in May 2025, including €500,000 from the new CEO)

Pursuing stable, cash-generating business opportunities to achieve positive operational cash flow for the Company

Leveraging tax loss carry forwards

Potentially gaining exposure to digital assets

Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com -

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in the expansion arm in which NOX-A12 is combined with radiotherapy and bevacizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Management will now iParallel to its core biotechnology activities, the company is exploring potential acquisitions and partnerships in stable, profitable businesses. These efforts are aimed at creating a fundamentally profitable corporate structure in which revenues from non-core activities will support and strengthen the further development of its patented drug candidates, which remain the company's flagship products, NOXA12 and NOX-E36.