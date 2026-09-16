Hi-View Resources Inc.: Hi-view Acquires The Jim Property Featuring Gossanous Zone In The Toodoggone Region

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. ("Hi-View" or the "Company") (CSE: GXLD; OTCQB: GXLDF; FSE: B630) announces that it has acquired the Jim Property in the Toodoggone Gold & Copper District of northern British Columbia. The Property is contiguous to Thesis Gold & Silver's land package and lies near Evergold Corp.'s Golden Lion project.



R Nick Horsley, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-View, commented: - The Jim Property acquisition further adds to our existing land position in the Toodoggone district. The property is surrounded by Thesis Gold & Silver's northern land package. With a gossanous zone visible at surface, we believe this could indicate hidden sulphide mineralization at depth, possibly associated with a copper porphyry system. We see this as a target worth following up on."

Figure 1. Jim Property with gossanous zone highlighted.

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