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HV

WKN: A419HN | ISIN: CA42841L2075 | Ticker-Symbol: B630
Frankfurt
16.09.26 | 08:12
0,150 Euro
+2,74 % +0,004
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0,1450,16610:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Hi-View Resources Inc.: Hi-view Acquires The Jim Property Featuring Gossanous Zone In The Toodoggone Region

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. ("Hi-View" or the "Company") (CSE: GXLD; OTCQB: GXLDF; FSE: B630) announces that it has acquired the Jim Property in the Toodoggone Gold & Copper District of northern British Columbia. The Property is contiguous to Thesis Gold & Silver's land package and lies near Evergold Corp.'s Golden Lion project.

R Nick Horsley, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-View, commented: - The Jim Property acquisition further adds to our existing land position in the Toodoggone district. The property is surrounded by Thesis Gold & Silver's northern land package. With a gossanous zone visible at surface, we believe this could indicate hidden sulphide mineralization at depth, possibly associated with a copper porphyry system. We see this as a target worth following up on."

Figure 1. Jim Property with gossanous zone highlighted.
Click here to view image

The Property hosts the historic 'JM' showing, first documented in 1988 and sits adjacent to Thesis Gold & Silver's land package and near Evergold's Golden Lion project.

Malachite staining with associated chalcopyrite, was noted throughout the area, lining fracture planes and associated with quartz and calcite stringers within narrow shears. The combination of copper sulphides and oxides with gold and silver values, localized in fractures, shears, and quartz-calcite veining, suggests an epithermal hydrothermal system with stronger mineralization potentially concealed beneath the gossanous zone. Historically, the area has only been prospected so further mapping and analyses are warranted to follow up on. We see this as an opportunity to advance an epithermal target in a district that already hosts the Kemess, Aurora, Lawyers, and Baker deposits.

Terms of the Agreement

The Company has acquired 100% interest in the Property from an arm's length vendor by issuing 100,000 common shares of the Company, making a $5,000 cash payment, and granting the vendor a 2% net smelter returns royalty (NSR) on the Property, of which the Company has the right to buy back 1% for $1,000,000.

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nader Mostaghimi, P.Geo., The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nader Mostaghimi, M.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #53441), Vice President of Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc., a publicly listed mineral exploration company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company's 100% owned and optioned projects cover more than 27,910 hectares and include the flagship Golden Stranger Project, the Lawyers claims, and the Borealis Project - all designated as high-priority targets. Additional properties under option include Saunders, Black Pearl, Oxide Summit, Nub, Ursus, Garnet, and Harmon Peak. The company also has an additional 1,300 hectares currently under mineral claim application. For more information, please visit Hi-View's website or review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
"R. Nick Horsley"
R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.
R. Nick Horsley - CEO
Email: info@hiviewresources.com
Telephone: (604) 343-4337
Website: www.hiviewgold.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Incentive Program and the anticipated use of proceed therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

WE SEEK SAFE HARBOUR


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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