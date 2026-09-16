

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to 0.8569 against the euro, 1.3476 against the U.S. dollar and 1.1027 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8558, 1.3481 and 1.1045, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound edged down to 208.78 from an early 9-day high of 209.48.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the euro, 1.33 against the greenback, 1.09 against the franc and 206.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News