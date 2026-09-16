

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czechia's industrial producer price inflation accelerated further in August to the highest level in more than one-and-a-half years, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index climbed 2.0 percent annually in August, exceeding both the prior month's 1.6 percent increase and economist expectations of 1.8 percent. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2024, when prices rose 2.8 percent.



Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew at a faster pace of 4.0 percent versus 3.2 percent a month ago. Similarly, the annual price growth in mining and quarrying accelerated to 2.3 percent from 1.9 percent. Data showed that the annual decline in prices for utilities deepened to 4.8 percent from 3.9 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, energy prices climbed 3.4 percent, and those for intermediate goods were 4.4 percent higher. On the other hand, costs for non-durable consumer goods dropped 2.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.4 percent versus an expected rise of 0.3 percent.



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