London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Fastmarkets today announced its collaboration with TMX Trayport, a global provider of trading networks, platforms and solutions, to underpin Fastmarkets Connect, its digital platform for the physical lithium market. This brings together Fastmarkets' lithium market expertise with TMX Trayport's established technology, to create trusted digital infrastructure with greater transparency, connectivity and access to spot liquidity.

Fastmarkets Connect is the new name for the digital price discovery and deal initiation proposition announced in June at the Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials conference in Las Vegas.

TMX Trayport's technology is widely used across established commodity markets, including energy, environmental markets and bulk commodities. By partnering with TMX Trayport, Fastmarkets will bring proven market infrastructure to the lithium sector, where electronic price discovery and deal initiation mechanisms remain less developed than in many more mature commodity markets.

The collaboration marks the next stage in the development of the platform to support electronic price discovery. Fastmarkets Connect is being designed to support bilateral deal initiation, improve market transparency, standardization and connect participants across the lithium supply chain. Fastmarkets Connect aims to contribute to the continued development of lithium market infrastructure.

Under the arrangement, TMX Trayport will provide the platform technology, while Fastmarkets will operate Fastmarkets Connect and oversee its governance, development and market engagement. The development of the platform is in consultation with an industry advisory group of market participants from across the lithium value chain.

"We selected Trayport because of its proven ability to support complex commodity markets with trusted, scalable technology. Their experience in market connectivity and enabling digital execution, combined with Fastmarkets' lithium expertise gives Fastmarkets Connect a strong foundation to support a more efficient and connected physical lithium market," said Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets.

"We're excited for the opportunity to introduce our proven digital market technology solutions into a sector where electronic workflows and market networks are still in their infancy," said Matt Brief, President of TMX Trayport. "We look forward to working with Fastmarkets to design and deliver foundational infrastructure to the rapidly evolving lithium market, helping it become more connected, transparent and efficient."

Fastmarkets' IOSCO-compliant benchmark prices are essential to physical lithium contracts and act as the settlement reference for futures listed on the CME, London Metal Exchange, ICE and SGX. The platform complements that pricing expertise with a digital space to discover prices and initiate deals and is being built with input from an advisory group of industry participants.

For more information, visit Fastmarkets.

Media enquiries:

Fastmarkets

Yolande Peters

Media and Communications

Email: yolande.peters@fastmarkets.com

ABOUT FASTMARKETS

Fastmarkets is an industry-leading PRA and information provider for the agriculture, forest products, metals, carbon and energy transition markets. Its benchmark prices, analytics, forecasts, and insights are critical to customers seeking to trade, manage risk, and understand complex global markets.

Fastmarkets was founded in 1913, with a heritage dating back to 1865 through several of its acquired brands. Fastmarkets employs more than 700 people worldwide, with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company is privately held and backed by Astorg, a leading European private equity firm.

ABOUT TMX TRAYPORT

TMX Trayport is a global software provider for the commodities trading market. Headquartered in London and owned by TMX Group, the company develops the electronic platforms used by traders, brokers, and exchanges to facilitate the buying and selling of commodities.



The scale of the network is significant, supporting over 9,800 licensees, 390 trader firms, and 45 brokers and exchanges. Its core product, Joule, aggregates real-time price data for power, natural gas, and emissions onto a single screen.



In 2025, Trayport facilitated over 620 million trades across Europe, nearly 20 trades every second. Supported by 65+ third-party providers, Trayport provides the technical infrastructure that ensures transparency and connectivity across European, North American, and Asian energy markets.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313969