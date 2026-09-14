Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - David Arnold, CFO of TMX Group, will present at the 25th annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2026, from 4:00 - 4:30 p.m. ET.

Mr. Arnold will also present at the Bloomberg Canadian Finance Conference on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, from 9:25 - 9:40 a.m. ET.

A link to the webcasts will be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, TMX Australia Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, Vienna and Sydney. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

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