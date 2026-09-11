Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - On the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, the U.S. Consulate General Toronto and Toronto Stock Exchange honour those who lost their lives, recognize the extraordinary acts of courage and service that emerged in the aftermath, and reaffirm the enduring relationship between Canada and the United States.





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U.S. Consul General Baxter Hunt and TMX Group CEO John McKenzie were joined by government, business and community leaders to commemorate this solemn milestone and open the market in a symbolic demonstration of the resilience of our lasting relationship and shared values.

The terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people from more than 80 different countries, including 24 Canadians. The attacks on the World Trade Center's Twin Towers in New York struck at the heart of the global financial sector, leaving a profound and lasting impact around the world.

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