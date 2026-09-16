This new hub will bring UK government, industry and academia together at Royal Air Force station Wyton to accelerate defence intelligence capabilities from development into operational use

Vantor, the leader in unified spatial intelligence, announced today it has joined the UK Ministry of Defence and industry partners to launch the UK Defence Intelligence Innovation Cluster, a new collaboration designed to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation defence and intelligence capabilities and strengthen the UK's sovereign defence industrial base.

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Vantor's Mike Buckley with RAF Wyton officials, council and industry partners at the FAIRFAX Collaboration Hub opening.

The cluster is being established through Project FAIRFAX, a joint initiative between the UK Ministry of Defence, Huntingdonshire District Council, Vantor, CGI UK and MAIAR. Together, the founding partners are creating a permanent hub at RAF Wyton where the UK government, industry and academia can work together on operational challenges, evaluate emerging technologies and accelerate promising capabilities into operational use.

As a founding partner, Vantor will bring its extensive expertise in commercial spatial intelligence, including mission software, AI-enabled analytics, and 2D and 3D spatial data, as well as experience integrating those capabilities into defence and intelligence workflows.

"The Defence Intelligence Innovation Cluster is about building a long-term national capability that goes far beyond the opening of a new facility," said Mike Buckley, Senior Director and Head of UK Business at Vantor. "By bringing defence, industry and academia together around real operational challenges, we can accelerate innovation, strengthen sovereign capability and build an ecosystem that delivers lasting operational advantage for the UK."

Project FAIRFAX will work alongside the Ministry of Defence's National Centre for Geospatial Intelligence (NCGI) at RAF Wyton. The cluster will host operational sprints, technology demonstrations, engineering workshops, mission-focused experimentation and innovation challenges. These activities will connect operational users directly with developers and researchers, enabling technologies to be tested and refined around real defence needs and shortening the journey from concept to deployed capability.

The Defence Intelligence Innovation Cluster is designed to grow beyond its founding partners, to include additional defence companies, subject matter experts, universities, research organizations, and technology innovators across geospatial intelligence, artificial intelligence, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), mission engineering and space-enabled technologies.

About Project FAIRFAX

Project FAIRFAX is a long-term initiative to build the UK Defence Intelligence Innovation Cluster at RAF Wyton. Working alongside the National Centre for Geospatial Intelligence (NCGI), it brings together Defence, local government, industry, academia and technology partners to accelerate operational capability and support the UK's defence industrial base.

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About Vantor

Vantor is forging the new frontier of spatial intelligence, empowering nations and global businesses with the power to command the ground truth from space to ground. We integrate our trusted intelligence, sovereign control, and AI-powered capabilities to build a unified picture of what's happening on Earth and in space. Fueled by the Vantor imaging satellite constellation, Vantor's Tensorglobe platform orchestrates the full spatial intelligence cycle-from tasking and fusion to analysis and delivery-anchoring real-time data from space, air and ground to Vantor's uniquely accurate, AI-ready spatial foundation. With this combination of hardware, data, and operational software, Vantor supports the missions that matter most, from real-time mapmaking and GEOINT analysis to tactical operations, persistent monitoring and autonomy.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Kimberley Flanagan

Vantor

kimberley.flanagan@vantor.com