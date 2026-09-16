EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Other

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Australian Data Centres - Western Downs Digital Park



16-Sep-2026 / 10:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 16 September 2026 Australian Data Centres - Western Downs Digital Park Dexus provides the following update in relation to Australian Data Centres (ADC), in which Dexus holds an 85% interest. ADC holds a 25% interest in a consortium with Zerra DC and Macquarie Capital (Consortium) in connection with the proposed development of a hyperscale data centre campus for an Australian subsidiary of Anthropic in the Western Downs region of Queensland. Macquarie Capital is also acting as financial advisor to the Consortium. The Consortium has entered into lease documentation with the Australian subsidiary of Anthropic for the delivery of the first stage of the campus, subject to customary approvals. ADC is currently conducting a capital raising to introduce additional capital partners into ADC. Dexus may participate in the capital raising as an investor but has not as yet made a decision to do so. ADC's future obligations to fund the first stage and further stages of the project are subject to customary approvals, including Dexus board approval. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Josh Clements

Head of Corporate Affairs & Communications

+61 401 406 305

josh.clements@dexus.com





End of Inside Information

Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:



About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $51.4 billion. The Dexus Platform includes the Dexus listed portfolio and the funds management business. The $15.3 billion listed portfolio includes direct and indirect ownership of office, industrial, retail, healthcare, infrastructure, alternatives and other investments. We manage a further $36.1 billion of investments in our funds management business which connects third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business benefit from Dexus's Platform capabilities. The Platform's $12.8 billion real estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both the listed and funds' portfolios and enhance future returns. We are deeply connected to our purpose unlock potential, create tomorrow, reflecting our unique ability to create value for our people, customers, investors and communities over the long term. Our sustainability approach focuses on the priority areas where we believe we can make the most impact: Customer Prosperity, Climate Action and Enhancing Communities. Dexus is supported by more than 33,900 investors from 28 countries. With more than four decades of expertise in real asset investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Limited ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

(Dexus Property Trust ARSN 648 526 470 and Dexus Operations Trust ARSN 110 521 223)

Level 30, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

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